 Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 14, 2022 News » Local News

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres 

Oregon's second-largest fire quadrupled in size over the past week

By

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain.

The Cedar Creek fire jumped from 18,000 acres to over 86,000 acres in just one week. It's now over 92,000 acres.
  • Courtesy of Inciweb
  • The Cedar Creek fire jumped from 18,000 acres to over 86,000 acres in just one week. It's now over 92,000 acres.

On Sept. 9 Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the Office of State Fire Marshal to protect lives, homes and infrastructure to Oakridge in Lane County. The fire is currently about 15 miles east of Oakridge, a town of about 3,300 people. The Deschutes National Forest implemented emergency closures for the Bend-Fort Rock and Crescent Ranger districts and temporarily shut down Forest Service roads. Areas where many Central Oregonians go for recreation along the Cascade Lakes Highway are currently closed or in use by fire crews as staging areas, including Sunrise at Mt. Bachelor and the Meissner, Kapka and Edison sno-parks. The highway itself is being used as a fire break to keep the fire from spreading.

"This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly, and that fire knows no bounds. With forecasted weather conditions this week and numerous fires in the wilderness areas near communities, it is important for all Oregonians to be prepared. Follow all evacuation orders and continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations to keep our communities safe and our natural resources protected."—Kate Brown tweet this

The Lane County Sheriff lowered the evacuation notice for Westfir and Oakridge from Level 3 to Level 2 (be set) on Sept. 11, though portions of northern, eastern and southwest Oakridge remain at Level 3. Recreational areas around the Cedar Creek Fire are currently under a Level 3 (go now) evacuation notice.

"This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly, and that fire knows no bounds. With forecasted weather conditions this week and numerous fires in the wilderness areas near communities, it is important for all Oregonians to be prepared. Follow all evacuation orders and continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations to keep our communities safe and our natural resources protected," Brown said in a press release.

The fire jumped over containment lines, and it's now 0% contained after reaching a high of 12% containment on Sept. 10. Smoke from the fire drifted into Bend and other Central Oregon communities, polluting air to a degree AirNow called "very unhealthy" On Sept. 12. AirNow's forecast predicts the air quality will improve, but smoke will still be in the area and will be "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Comments

