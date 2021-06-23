 Celebrate & Support Oregon's Indigenous Heritage | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 23, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Celebrate & Support Oregon's Indigenous Heritage 

The Museum at Warm Springs kicks off its annual membership drive

By

Just an hour north of Bend lies a striking structure that houses The Museum at Warm Springs. The museum is a cultural hub that has been preserving and sharing the traditions of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs since 1993. The annual membership drive is an effort to raise awareness about its mission and to grow the membership base.

This year's drive is in honor of Board of Directors member and ancestor Kenneth Smith.

The Museum at Warm Springs. - COURTESY MUSEUM AT WARM SPRINGS
  • Courtesy Museum at Warm Springs
  • The Museum at Warm Springs.

Smith passed away in May of 2020 and was well known for his devotion to the Warm Springs community and the museum. Bill Flood, part of the museum's Community Development team, remembers Smith as a "gentle, collaborative and super, super smart guy."

In addition, The Roundhouse Foundation is matching any funds from new museum memberships during this drive. Nearly 30 years after its opening, the team behind the museum works to provide unique events and exhibits that highlight indigenous history and culture.

Flood notes that upcoming events include fundraisers centered around indigenous literature from the past, present and future. On Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 the Museum will host its annual Honor Dinner and Celebration in Portland. U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and author and Warm Springs elder George W. Aguilar, Sr. will be honored at this year's event with a chance for indigenous youth to tell their own stories.

Members are asked to make a financial contribution and receive free access to museum exhibits, special event invites and join a community of those designed to support the museum and its mission.

"The Museum at Warm Springs is about educating the world about preservation, advancement, and sharing of Indigenous cultures throughout the Northwest and beyond," says Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody.

About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Water Conservation at Home
The Third Act
Lettuce, Before and After Solstice
A Q&A with Left Vessel
Beer for the Mountains, Rivers, Lakes and Forests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Balance, Strength & Mobility Program

Balance, Strength & Mobility Program - SNAP FITNESS

Tuesdays, Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Continues through July 6
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation