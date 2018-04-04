Back to Source
Bend Nest » By The Numbers

Celebrate Earth Day 

Help your kids become stewards of the earth by involving everyone in the recycling routine. Save this sorting guide as a reference for the whole family!

Paper Products

Newspaper

Paper soda/beer cartons

Junk mail

Wrapping paper (no foil lining)

Shredded paper

Computer paper

Cereal boxes

(remove plastic lining)

Paper egg cartons

Shoe boxes

Paper towel/toilet paper tubes

Magazines & catalogs

Paper bags

Corrugated cardboard

Tin & Aluminum

(remember to wash and slosh)

Cans

Beverage cans

Aluminum foil

Pie tins

Aluminum dinner trays

Plastics

Plastic bottles & tubs (6 ounces or larger)

Rigid Plastic Plant Pots 4" or larger

Plastic Buckets 5 gallons or less

Milk jugs

Yard Debris & Raw Food Waste

The only thing we 100% recycle in Central Oregon.

Grass clippings

Brush

Plant prunings

Pine Needles

Pine Cones

Weeds

Trimmings

Branches (no longer than 36")

Sod & clean dirt

Raw Food Waste

Do not put these into yard debris

Lumber, Rocks, Gravel

Metal, Plastics, Trash

Plastic Bags

Glass

Put these into your Glass Bin!

No need to separate (labels are OK!)

Beer bottles

Wine bottles

Olive oil bottles

Mason jars

No dishes

No ceramic

No window glass

WASH & SLOSH

The #1 recycling obstacle is CONTAMINATION.

Keep out plastic bags, non-recyclable items and garbage. Rinse your recyclable containers.

Recycle Bend Nest Each ton of recycled paper

can save 17 trees.

REMOVE CAPS

Whether plastic or metal — lids get stuck in conveyor belts during sorting so be sure to remove ALL lids before you recycle.

Save Energy

It takes the same amount of energy to make 24 recycled cans as it does to make one new one.

recycling myth

Those plastic takeaway/berry containers are recyclable.

THE TRUTH THEY'RE NOT RECYCLABLE! Use glass takeaway containers or buy berries in paper.


