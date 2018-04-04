Celebrate Earth Day 

Help your kids become stewards of the earth by involving everyone in the recycling routine. Save this sorting guide as a reference for the whole family!
Paper Products
Newspaper
Paper soda/beer cartons
Junk mail
Wrapping paper (no foil lining)
Shredded paper
Computer paper
Cereal boxes
(remove plastic lining)
Paper egg cartons
Shoe boxes
Paper towel/toilet paper tubes
Magazines & catalogs
Paper bags
Corrugated cardboard
Tin & Aluminum
(remember to wash and slosh)
Cans
Beverage cans
Aluminum foil
Pie tins
Aluminum dinner trays
Plastics
Plastic bottles & tubs (6 ounces or larger)
Rigid Plastic Plant Pots 4" or larger
Plastic Buckets 5 gallons or less
Milk jugs
Yard Debris & Raw Food Waste
The only thing we 100% recycle in Central Oregon.
Grass clippings
Brush
Plant prunings
Pine Needles
Pine Cones
Weeds
Trimmings
Branches (no longer than 36")
Sod & clean dirt
Raw Food Waste
Do not put these into yard debris
Lumber, Rocks, Gravel
Metal, Plastics, Trash
Plastic Bags
Glass
Put these into your Glass Bin!
No need to separate (labels are OK!)
Beer bottles
Wine bottles
Olive oil bottles
Mason jars
No dishes
No ceramic
No window glass
WASH & SLOSH
The #1 recycling obstacle is CONTAMINATION.
Keep out plastic bags, non-recyclable items and garbage. Rinse your recyclable containers.
Recycle Bend Nest Each ton of recycled paper
can save 17 trees.
REMOVE CAPS
Whether plastic or metal — lids get stuck in conveyor belts during sorting so be sure to remove ALL lids before you recycle.
Save Energy
It takes the same amount of energy to make 24 recycled cans as it does to make one new one.
recycling myth
Those plastic takeaway/berry containers are recyclable.
THE TRUTH THEY'RE NOT RECYCLABLE! Use glass takeaway containers or buy berries in paper.