 Celebrate Juneteenth in Central Oregon | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 16, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Celebrate Juneteenth in Central Oregon 

Events highlighting Freedom Day and a march to take back the Butte

By

On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas. Since then, Americans continue to celebrate Juneteenth and emancipation in the United States. The annual holiday will be celebrated locally this year, thanks to several nonprofits and community organizations coming together to host a family-friendly event. Speakers will share the history of Juneteenth in our community. Music, food, dancing and educational exhibits will be available all day. The organizers say an event of this type is more important than ever this year, "Given the increased awareness and widespread protests that have occurred over the past 12 months around longstanding injustices and inequities in our society."

Juneteenth events celebrate emancipation and freedom. - JUNETEENTH CENTRAL OR
  • Juneteenth Central OR
  • Juneteenth events celebrate emancipation and freedom.

In addition to raising awareness, The Father's Group event page states the focus of this year's event is on the housing crisis in Central Oregon. Education around the systemic issues that lead to housing inequity in our area will be offered. Service providers, city officials and more will be on site throughout the day to collaborate on solutions and share resources.

Juneteenth: Central Oregon Celebrates Freedom Day
June 19, 11am-5pm
Ponderosa Park
juneteenthCentralOR.com
Free

Another event scheduled for Juneteenth aims to raise awareness about the history of white supremacy in the local community. The Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly is planning the second annual Take Back the Butte March for June 19. According to COBLA and the Deschutes Historical Society, in the 1920s, Pilot Butte was used by the KKK to burn crosses and hold meetings. COBLA hopes the march provides an opportunity to bring Central Oregonians together to address the past and move forward in unity.

Take Back the Butte
June 19, 11am
Pilot Butte State Park
mycobla.org/events
Free


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 6/17/21
Six Years, Walking the World
Pedestrian Avenue
Think You've Hiked It All in Central Oregon? Think Again.
In a Housing Crisis, Camps in the Streets are Just the Canary in the Coal Mine. Everyone Should Do Their Part.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
REDI Annual Luncheon 2021 - Redmond Rising: Stories of Resiliency

REDI Annual Luncheon 2021 - Redmond Rising: Stories of Resiliency - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Wed., June 16, 11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Go Here

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 16-23, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation