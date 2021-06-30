Celebrate Summer, Together Again 

Summer is a special time in Central Oregon: events, tourists and outdoor adventures galore. After the Fourth of July holiday weekend, locals and visitors will see the return of an annual favorite, the Bend Summer Festival, which was canceled in 2020, like so many other events. Downtown Bend comes alive for the weekend with artists, vendors, food carts and businesses. As with most events, this year's edition will look a little different, but with loosening restrictions around the state, the event was able to offer extended hours and announce a live music lineup.

Courtesy Lay It Out Events

Live music brings each evening of the event to close.

Several areas will be set up for local vendors, businesses and makers to share their goods with the community. Visit the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace to find handmade goods. Art lovers can stroll through the Fine Artist Promenade, with handmade art in over a dozen categories. Metal sculptures, paintings, photography and mixed media artists are all set to show off their stuff. Festival goers also have the chance to vote for their favorite artist to take home the Best of Show prize.

The Kid's Summer Sprint will have varying age-appropriate distance and relay challenges with prizes for each participant. The music lineup features local and regional acts all weekend long. The Quick & Easy Boys are headlining the event, with well-known local acts throughout each day. There will also be plenty of food and drink options offered for those who need some refreshment while getting their festival on.

First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival

Sat., July 10, 11am-10pm & Sun., July 11, 11am-5pm

Downtown Bend

bendsummerfestival.com

Free