Celebrate the upcoming winter solstice with a candlelit ski session 

According to History.com, human beings may have been observing the winter solstice as early as the Neolithic period, around 10,200 BC. Stone Age people would hold several types of rituals at sacred sites in celebration of the changing seasonal cycle. Even today, modern humans still practice spiritual or celebratory rituals for the shortest day of the year. Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer's new Bend Creative Music Project highlights the solstice in a creative way that outdoor enthusiasts of Central Oregon can appreciate.

The BCMP is the brainchild of Paula Dreyer and is "a new concert series that inspires and connects people through unique, live music experiences," its press release states. The first event featured in the project is a candlelit ski or snowshoe trek that's accompanied by live piano music courtesy of Dreyer via wireless headphones.

Courtesy Solsticeski.eventbrite.com

"Many people in Bend love outdoor adventure and live music, so why not combine the two?" said Dreyer. "I think this entrancing set of piano music from my album, "Central Star," combined with the rhythmic flow of cross-country skiing will complement the peaceful and mysterious mood of the solstice," Dreyer added.

The event is set for Dec. 18, 5pm at the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. The battery-powered candles follow a 1/3-mile trail that loops around the Sno-Park and keeps participants wireless headphones in range of the wonderful sounds of Dreyer's Piano Flow Live set.

Future Music Project ideas Dreyer has in the works include canoeing, hiking and meditation sessions that follow the same concept as the ski endeavor.

For thousands of years people have been celebrating the arrival of the winter solstice. This year though, instead of gathering at a sacred site, Paula Dreyer set her mind to the mountains and her playlist to live piano music for this memorable occasion.

Space for the event is limited to 75 wireless headphones, and donations will be accepted as an entrance fee. Also, guests must provide their own ski and snowshoe equipment for the trek... all depending on whether there's snow, of course.

Solstice Ski – Live Piano Music and Skiing

Dec. 18, 5-6pm

Virginia Meissner Sno-Park

NF-4615, Bend

Solsticeski.eventbrite.com

Donations