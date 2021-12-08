 Celebrate the upcoming winter solstice with a candlelit ski session | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 08, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Celebrate the upcoming winter solstice with a candlelit ski session 

Many people in Bend love outdoor adventure and live music, so why not combine the two?

By

According to History.com, human beings may have been observing the winter solstice as early as the Neolithic period, around 10,200 BC. Stone Age people would hold several types of rituals at sacred sites in celebration of the changing seasonal cycle. Even today, modern humans still practice spiritual or celebratory rituals for the shortest day of the year. Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer's new Bend Creative Music Project highlights the solstice in a creative way that outdoor enthusiasts of Central Oregon can appreciate.

The BCMP is the brainchild of Paula Dreyer and is "a new concert series that inspires and connects people through unique, live music experiences," its press release states. The first event featured in the project is a candlelit ski or snowshoe trek that's accompanied by live piano music courtesy of Dreyer via wireless headphones.

COURTESY SOLSTICESKI.EVENTBRITE.COM
  • Courtesy Solsticeski.eventbrite.com

"Many people in Bend love outdoor adventure and live music, so why not combine the two?" said Dreyer. "I think this entrancing set of piano music from my album, "Central Star," combined with the rhythmic flow of cross-country skiing will complement the peaceful and mysterious mood of the solstice," Dreyer added.

The event is set for Dec. 18, 5pm at the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. The battery-powered candles follow a 1/3-mile trail that loops around the Sno-Park and keeps participants wireless headphones in range of the wonderful sounds of Dreyer's Piano Flow Live set.

Future Music Project ideas Dreyer has in the works include canoeing, hiking and meditation sessions that follow the same concept as the ski endeavor.

For thousands of years people have been celebrating the arrival of the winter solstice. This year though, instead of gathering at a sacred site, Paula Dreyer set her mind to the mountains and her playlist to live piano music for this memorable occasion.

Space for the event is limited to 75 wireless headphones, and donations will be accepted as an entrance fee. Also, guests must provide their own ski and snowshoe equipment for the trek... all depending on whether there's snow, of course.

Solstice Ski – Live Piano Music and Skiing
Dec. 18, 5-6pm
Virginia Meissner Sno-Park
NF-4615, Bend
Solsticeski.eventbrite.com
Donations


About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Lettuce - Bring Back The Love Tour 2021

Lettuce - Bring Back The Love Tour 2021 - Midtown Ballroom

Wed., Dec. 8, 8-12 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 8-15, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation