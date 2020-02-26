 C.O. Breweries Win Big at Oregon Beer Awards | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 26, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

C.O. Breweries Win Big at Oregon Beer Awards 

Immersion takes Best Small Brewery; Boss Rambler earns Best New Brewery

Central Oregon brewers took home a host of awards at last week's Oregon Beer Awards.

Best New Brewery went to Boss Rambler Beer Club of Bend, while Sunriver Brewing got a nod for its Excellence in Brewing Operations, representing Oregon's Central region. Small Brewery of the Year went to Bend's Immersion Brewing. And 23 Central Oregon beers won individual awards, including:

Immersion Brewing took home Best Small Brewery. - SAM GEHRKE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Sam Gehrke Photography
  • Immersion Brewing took home Best Small Brewery.

Gold Medals
• American Sour Beers: The Beer Formerly Known as La Tache by The Ale Apothecary
• Barrel-Aged Beers: Home at Port by Deschutes Brewery
• Best Golden, Blonde or other Light Ale: The Arena by Immersion Brewing
• Best Stout: Revive by 10Barrel Brewing
• Classic UK Styles: RedeuX by 10 Barrel
• Dark Hoppy Beers: Cinder Beast by Sunriver Brewing

10 Barrel took home a host of awards for its beers. - SAM GEHRKE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Sam Gehrke Photography
  • 10 Barrel took home a host of awards for its beers.

Silver Medals

• American Pale Ales & Other Sessionable Hoppy Beers: Rippin by Sunriver Brewing
• Barrel-Aged Beers: Vino de Grano by 10 Barrel
• Classic North American Styles: Twheat by 10 Barrel
• Coffee and Smoke Beers: C4K by 10 Barrel
• Experimental Beers: Gindulgence by 10 Barrel
• Fruited Mixed-Culture Beers: Old Stoner by 10 Barrel
• Hazy or Juicy Pale Ales: Saturn Gold by Worthy Brewing
• Mixed Culture Beers: In the Pocket by Crux Fermentation Project
• Pastry or Dessert Beers: Haole at the Moon by Sunriver Brewing
• Rare Historical & Other Traditional Beers: Mad Dogs of Glory by Bend Brewing Company

Boss Rambler took home Best New Brewery. - SAM GEHRKE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Sam Gehrke Photography
  • Boss Rambler took home Best New Brewery.

Bronze Medals

• Best Pilsner: Sol Power Pilsner by Worthy Brewing
• Dark Hoppy Beers: Ring the Alarm by Immersion Brewing
• Flavored Beers: Cocoa Cow by Sunriver Brewing
• Fruit Beers: Incredible Pulp by Boneyard Beer
• American Sour Beers: Bangarang by Silver Moon Brewing
• Emerging IPA or Experimental Hoppy Beer: Cloudy & Rowdy by Deschutes
• American IPA: Alluvial IPA by Sunriver Brewing

