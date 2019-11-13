 Central Oregon Give Guide 2019 | Give Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 13, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2019 

Now's the time to give—with 60 non profits all in one handy spot!

By

This year's Give Guide is a game changer. Now, in addition to offering info on local nonprofits in the guide seen at the bottom of this page, you can also opt to donate to any number of nonprofits, all from one handy website! And as a special bonus, you can earn a thank-you gift too!

Design by Source Weekly
  • Design by Source Weekly

How It Works


1. Head over to centraloregongives.org, find the nonprofit you'd like to support, and donate directly from that online portal.

2. Receive a thank-you gift for your donation of $25 or more! The gifts change each week. The week of Nov. 14 gets you a free pint from Immersion Brewing. Donating the week of Nov. 21 gets you a free app at Rockin' Daves... and the list goes on.

3. Watch the donations for the nonprofits roll in! This year, an anonymous donor is offering a $25,000 bonus for the nonprofit that earns the most through the program!

From all of us at the Source Weekly, we thank the many community partners and nonprofits working together during this inaugural year of a partnership with What If We Could—a partnership that aims to amplify the giving in our community!

Also check out these "feel-good" stories of local people in our community, seen in this week's Source!

Fighting the Good Fights

In honor of this week’s Give Guide issue, Source staffers profile some of the stories of those “fighting the good fights” and supporting local causes. 

Life is a Social Network: Local vet Josh Rizzo explains the life-changing benefits of making connections. By Isaac Biehl

Helping Young Kids Succeed: Healthy Beginnings, named the Bend Chamber’s nonprofit of the year, offers free screenings that can identify barriers to learning. By Laurel Brauns

War Vet Turns to Comedy for Healing: “Corina’s Playhouse” benefits OUT Central Oregon and raises awareness about suicide prevention. By Cayla Clark

Beer Giving Back: Silver Moon’s F* Cancer initiative continues to grow, setting a new standard for what breweries can do. By Nicole Vulcan 

Design, Shannon Corey/Illustration, Teafly Peterson
  • Design, Shannon Corey/Illustration, Teafly Peterson
