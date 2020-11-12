Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video] 

In a year like 2020, giving back

is more important than ever.



After one wild year filled with uncertainty, stress and loss, most of us could use some good news, right? Here’s one piece: By the time this Give Guide fundraising program is finished, locals like you will have put at least half a million dollars toward the hardworking nonprofits of Central Oregon. Last year, the Source Weekly and What If We Could teamed up for this program, aiming to raise $50,000 for nonprofits. The program ended up raising 10 times that, bringing in $575,000 in donations.



With a goal of $500,000 for this year, we’re looking to exceed both last year’s final total, AND that 2020 goal. This Give Guide is the first step in taking part!

How it Works

1., Peruse this Give Guide, 2., choose nonprofits to support, and 3., go online to CentralOregonGives.org—and then earn great perks when you donate!

Peruse the Give Guide

In the pages to follow, you’ll get to learn more about the 75 nonprofits doing the good work in our community—helping keep creativity and the arts alive, support wildfire victims, people stay fed, kids get a better education, animals get a fair chance and families find housing, among many other worthy goals.

Choose nonprofits to support

By the time you’ve pored over this guide, you’ll have some good ideas about the nonprofits you want to support. With all that helpful info already inside your brain, head over to our donation portal atand find those nonprofits among the profiles listed there. Click “Donate” on the profile of the nonprofit you want to support and grab your debit or credit card to make an online donation.

Cash in on your perk!

Not only does your tax-deductible donation give you something to feel good about, but that donation also earns you a special perk! Each week, from now through the end of 2020, the Central Oregon Gives program offers a different “perk” for your donation, such as a coffee gift card, a local kombucha, discounts at local retailers and much more. Donate to a different nonprofit each week, and you’ll get a new perk each week!

Local businesses offering perks include Worthy Brewing, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge, the Old Mill District, Humm Kombucha, Fjällräven Bend, Powder House, Riff, Avid Cider, Tru Northwest, Great Harvest, Backporch Coffee Roasters and Hydroflask!

Stay tuned to our social media channels @sourceweekly to find out the perk featured for that week.



WATCH: La

Matching Funds: Super Supporters Help Nonprofits Earn More

Have a nonprofit you especially love? Help them amplify their fundraising this year by spreading the word about our matching funds campaign!

The nonprofit raising the most earns an additional $15,000 award. An additional $10,000 in awards is also given to nonprofit winners in all the categories, for a total of $25,000 in awards.

Get an extra tax credit when you donate to nonprofits in the arts

Donate to Arts & Culture nonprofits featured in this Give Guide and get Oregon’s cultural tax credit!

This year, giving to the nonprofits in your community is one huge way to invest in a better future for us all.

Peruse this Give Guide, and then head over to centraloregongives.org to donate.

