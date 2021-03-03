Central Oregon Groups for Women 

After a continually uncertain year, finding some peace and belonging is more important than ever. In honor of Women's History Month and our annual women's issue, we looked to our own Central Oregon community of women for inspiration.

Unsplash

Central Oregon has plenty of options for teens, moms and more to get together, find some community and make a difference.

An abundance of groups, nonprofits, and leaders are creating space for women, non-binary individuals (and all people) to find support and connection. For those who are new or just craving some more interaction after a long and isolating pandemic experience, these local groups might offer just the thing you need. For those looking to get involved and support essential services, this is a great place to start!

MEETUPS

Mommy & Me Breastfeeding Support Group: This monthly meeting has two locations and times to meet, including one in downtown Bend and in Redmond. A little group full of moms, babies and experts to help you connect with your little one and each other. facebook.com/MommyandMeBreastfeedingSupportGroupStCharlesBend

Wild Women Full Moon Circles: A women-only group hosted by the practitioners at Blissful Heart Wellness Center. This is a chance for women in the area to connect with each other virtually with new themes and topics each month. blissful-heart.com/event-page

Teen Girl's Empowerment Group: Blissful Heart also recently started a new group for teen girls to connect with each other and build mind-body-heart strength. Meeting Wednesdays throughout the spring. blissful-heart.com/event-page/teen-girls-empowerment

OUT Central Oregon LGBTQ+ Support Group: This group meets once a week for a six-week series. There is limited space in each series and scholarships available for those who can't afford the cost. Best for youth 11-13 years old looking for meaningful conversation and connections. outcentraloregon.com

Connect W: Business Networking for Women: This group of business-focused women hosts several events throughout the year. Get to know your fellow businesswomen at lunchtime mingles, cocktail connections and monthly meetings. connectw.org

Virtual Muse Club: A virtual monthly meeting for young-changemakers in our community. All Muse Club members also have the opportunity to participate in the annual Seen & Heard Project, the Muse Youth Summit and contribute to Teen Muse, an online magazine to feature the writings and artwork of local youth. theworldmuse.org/muse-clubs.

Central Oregon Bitterbrush Broads: A Central Oregon specific sub-group of the grassroots organization known as Great Old Broads for Wilderness. The group meets up to complete wilderness-based activities including walks, stewardship projects, education and more. greatoldbroads.org/directory-of-broadbands/oregon-central-oregon-bitterbrush-broads

League of Women Voters First Thursday Luncheon: League Board members discuss current issues and invite local experts to be host speakers. Meetings will be virtual until in-person gatherings can resume. lwvdeschutes.org

NONPROFITS

Saving Grace: Services for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, designed to help them with healing and empowerment. Professionals and community members can also participate in training sessions to help identify abuse and know how to respond. Saving Grace provides counseling, emergency shelters, advocates, chatlines and more. saving-grace.org

DAWNS House: Providing support to displaced women recovering from addiction, with structured and supportive housing. There are three houses in the Central Oregon area, and it is one of only two public sober living facilities for women in the region. dawnshouse.org

Grandma's House: Safe and stable shelter for pregnant young women, providing resources and support so that each young woman can become self-sufficient and provide for herself and her child. Services include case management, resources and job and educational support. grandmashouseofco.org

World Muse: Inspiring others to create change and lead. World Muse focuses on supporting and uplifting women and youth who are creating positive change in their world. Membership supports their youth programs, BIPOC scholarships and other events. theworldmuse.org

There are so many more nonprofits that provide services for vulnerable populations in Central Oregon. Browse all our nonprofit listings on our Give Guide at bendsource.com.