 Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020 | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 14, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020 

A magazine for Bend's best friends

By

Welcome to another edition of Central Oregon Pets! In tough times, our animals bring us that loving feeling, no matter what is happening out there in the wide world. And with 2020 being as turbulent as it has, we’re stoked to bring this issue to you.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Check out a heartwarming tale of the heroes who helped evacuated pets find their humans during the recent Oregon wildfires. Also, read how pets have helped locals find a piece of happiness during the pandemic. Hear about the hardworking search and rescue and other working dogs of the region. Get up to speed on essential oils for dogs and cats, and get the story of a woman who talks to animals—and the sometimes-wacky requests they make to their humans.

Thanks for reading!

Check out the digital edition below!

click image DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

About The Author

CO Pets Staff

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online
May the Source Be With You
Dill Point in a Turning World
Central Oregon's Median Home Prices Jump Again in September
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 15
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
James Matt LIVE!!! at Bend, OR - Bunk+Brew

James Matt LIVE!!! at Bend, OR - Bunk+Brew - Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House

Fri., Oct. 16, 7-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

  • Central Oregon Pets »

    Rescuing Animals Out of the Ashes

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 14, 2020
    Behind the scenes with Central Oregon's Pet Evacuation Team, which cared for dozens of pets from the recent fire zones More »

  • Central Oregon Pets »

    Look Who's Talkin' Now

    • By Cayla Clark
    • Oct 14, 2020
    Local pet psychic communicates with everything from cats and dogs to fish and frogs More »

  • Central Oregon Pets »

    Are Essential Oils Safe for Pets?

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 14, 2020
    Diluted essential oils can help with pets' emotional issues, as well as preventing some airborne illness, local holistic veterinarian says More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by CO Pets Staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 14-21, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation