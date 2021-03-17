 Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021 | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 17, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021 

A magazine for Bend's best friends

By

It's time for another Central Oregon Pets Issue! Now that 2020 is officially behind us, we are so excited to bring you this pet-focused issue celebrating the animals that helped us get through the last year. With warmer days ahead of us, our pets are looking forward to more time outside with us too.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Inside find the anticipated winners of our Pet Palooza photo contest, plus a few special mentions. Then jump into the art of skijoring through the snow with a dog taking the lead. For those who are looking for ideas on how to spend a summer day with your pup, some tips on how to train them for paddle boarding success. Read more about how local animals are gaining influencer status online. For the cat lovers, some solid advice on getting your new pets to get along.

Thanks for reading!

Check out the digital edition below!

click image DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst


About The Author

CO Pets Staff

More
