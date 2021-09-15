Central Oregonians and the Chickens Who Love Them 

Whether it's a riff off of an old-fashioned name or a themed flock named after high-end fashion brands, people tend to get funky and creative when naming their flocks of hens. In honor of the latest Central Oregon Pets issue, members of the Central Oregon Chicken Keeping group (via Facebook) share their zany tales of why they named their ladies what they did.

"We raised layers and meat chickens to sell for friends and family. #GreenFarmerHomestead," said Kirsten Green Farmer.

“The reds are Betty White and Bea Arthur, because my husband thought it was funny to name them after the Golden Girls,” said chicken keeper Crystal Bennight. “The black and whites are Oreo and Checkers. The browns are Lechuga ‘(‘cause she loves lettuce, as again, husband thought it was funny), and Flora because she’s so pretty, and I really like the idea of a chicken being named Flora.”

“My girl is petting Dot. Dot was the tiniest little chick and it just suited her so well. The others are, Lacy, Blue, and Stevie Chicks,” said chicken mom Emily Mattison.

“This is Tiny. She’s 11 years old! She was the smallest of 4, but the biggest personality,” said Hxther Lee.

A family member of Susan Sapp holds Tiny, the red hen.

“These are my “stalkers,” hanging out behind me while I BBQ,” shared Jessie Leigh Clark-Schermer. “Hawkeye is the Ameraucana and Sylvia is the Silver-laced Wyandotte. (And Aspen is the Catahoula dog hiding under the chair because the chickens scare her).”

No name provided, but the photo from Jon Dude (tied for our Best Bartender category in the Best of Central Oregon) comes with the caption, “Wife with the girls I can’t chop.”

“Me and Chili Peppa! Named after a favorite menu item...Would never put her on the menu though!” said Amanda Vidinha, whose family owns Aina, voted Best Food Cart in our 2021 Best of Central Oregon poll.