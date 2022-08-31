Central Oregon's Breweries 

This is the Beer Issue. This section is called Craft. So in honor of those two things, we're laying out the breweries that call Central Oregon home. There's lots on the list since we last made one, so even if you're a local, there's a high likelihood you'll find one that you haven't yet visited. Cheers!
BEND
10 Barrel West Bend
1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
10 Barrel East Bend
62950 NE 18th St., Bend
Ale Apothecary Tasting Room
30 SW Century Dr. Suite 140, Bend
Bend Brewing Company
1019 NW Brooks St., Bend
Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Rd., Bend
Boneyard Beer
1955 NE Division St., Bend
Boss Rambler Beer Club
1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
Bridge 99 Brewery
63063 Layton Ave., Bend
Cascade Lakes Brewing
1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend
New location coming soon at 27th street and Reed Market Road
The Cellar – A Porter Brewing Company
206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend
Craft Kitchen & Brewery
62988 Layton Ave. #103, Bend
Crux Fermentation Project
50 SW Division St., Bend
Deschutes Brewery Public House
1044 NW Bond St., Bend
Deschutes Brewery Beer Garden & Tasting Room
901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend
GoodLife Brewing
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way Suite 185, Bend
Kobold Brewing – The Lair
1043 NW Bond St., Bend
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend
Monkless Belgian Ales
803 SW Industrial Way #202, Bend
Oblivion Brewing Co. Tasting Room
63027 Plateau Dr. Unit 4, Bend
Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
Spider City Brewing
1177 SE 9th St., Bend
Sunriver Brewing Co. Galveston Pub
1005 NW Galvston Ave., Bend
Sunriver Brewing Co. Eastside Pub
1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend
Tranquilo MSA
Tranquilo doesn't have its own taproom, but find it around town and at Hola! restaurants.
Van Henion Brewing
63067 Plateau Dr., Bend
Waypoint from Bend Brewing Co.
921 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Bend
Worthy Brewing
495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend
Worthy Burgers & Brews
806 NW Brooks St. #110, Bend
MADRAS
Madras Brewing Co.
212 SW 4th St., Madras
Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Brewing
9619 NW Columbia Dr., Madras
PRINEVILLE
Crooked Roots Brewing
420 N Main St., Prineville
Wild Ride Brewing
1500 NE 3rd St., Prineville
REDMOND
7th Street Brew House
855 SW 7th St., Redmond
Initiative Brewing
424 NW 5th St., Redmond
Porter Brewing Company
611 NE Jackpine Ct. #2, Redmond
The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing
245 SW 6th St., Redmond
Wild Ride Brewing
332 SW 5th St., Redmond
SISTERS
Funky Fauna Artisan Ales
211 Sun Ranch Dr., Sisters
Three Creeks Brewing Co.
721 Desperado Ct., Sisters
SUNRIVER
Sunriver Brewing Company
57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver
We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here