August 31, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Central Oregon's Breweries 

In a place like Beer Town, it can be tough to keep up with what's open. Here's a list.

By

This is the Beer Issue. This section is called Craft. So in honor of those two things, we're laying out the breweries that call Central Oregon home. There's lots on the list since we last made one, so even if you're a local, there's a high likelihood you'll find one that you haven't yet visited. Cheers!

BEND

10 Barrel West Bend
1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

10 Barrel East Bend
62950 NE 18th St., Bend

Ale Apothecary Tasting Room
30 SW Century Dr. Suite 140, Bend

Bend Brewing Company
1019 NW Brooks St., Bend

Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Rd., Bend

Boneyard Beer
1955 NE Division St., Bend

Boss Rambler Beer Club
1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

Bridge 99 Brewery
63063 Layton Ave., Bend

Cascade Lakes Brewing
1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend
New location coming soon at 27th street and Reed Market Road

The Cellar – A Porter Brewing Company
206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend

Craft Kitchen & Brewery
62988 Layton Ave. #103, Bend

Crux Fermentation Project
50 SW Division St., Bend

Deschutes Brewery Public House
1044 NW Bond St., Bend

Deschutes Brewery Beer Garden & Tasting Room
901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend

GoodLife Brewing
70 SW Century Dr., Bend

Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way Suite 185, Bend

Kobold Brewing – The Lair
1043 NW Bond St., Bend

McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend

Monkless Belgian Ales
803 SW Industrial Way #202, Bend

Oblivion Brewing Co. Tasting Room
63027 Plateau Dr. Unit 4, Bend

Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Spider City Brewing
1177 SE 9th St., Bend

Sunriver Brewing Co. Galveston Pub
1005 NW Galvston Ave., Bend


Sunriver Brewing Co. Eastside Pub
1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

Tranquilo MSA
Tranquilo doesn't have its own taproom, but find it around town and at Hola! restaurants.

Van Henion Brewing
63067 Plateau Dr., Bend

Waypoint from Bend Brewing Co.
921 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Bend

Worthy Brewing
495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

Worthy Burgers & Brews
806 NW Brooks St. #110, Bend

MADRAS

Madras Brewing Co.
212 SW 4th St., Madras

Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Brewing
9619 NW Columbia Dr., Madras

PRINEVILLE

Crooked Roots Brewing
420 N Main St., Prineville

Wild Ride Brewing
1500 NE 3rd St., Prineville

REDMOND

7th Street Brew House
855 SW 7th St., Redmond

Initiative Brewing
424 NW 5th St., Redmond

Porter Brewing Company
611 NE Jackpine Ct. #2, Redmond

The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing
245 SW 6th St., Redmond

Wild Ride Brewing
332 SW 5th St., Redmond

SISTERS

Funky Fauna Artisan Ales
211 Sun Ranch Dr., Sisters

Three Creeks Brewing Co.
721 Desperado Ct., Sisters

SUNRIVER

Sunriver Brewing Company
57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver

