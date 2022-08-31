Central Oregon's Breweries 

This is the Beer Issue. This section is called Craft. So in honor of those two things, we're laying out the breweries that call Central Oregon home. There's lots on the list since we last made one, so even if you're a local, there's a high likelihood you'll find one that you haven't yet visited. Cheers!

click to enlarge Unsplash

BEND

10 Barrel West Bend

1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

10 Barrel East Bend

62950 NE 18th St., Bend

Ale Apothecary Tasting Room

30 SW Century Dr. Suite 140, Bend

Bend Brewing Company

1019 NW Brooks St., Bend

Bevel Craft Brewing

911 SE Armour Rd., Bend

Boneyard Beer

1955 NE Division St., Bend

Boss Rambler Beer Club

1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

Bridge 99 Brewery

63063 Layton Ave., Bend

Cascade Lakes Brewing

1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend

New location coming soon at 27th street and Reed Market Road

The Cellar – A Porter Brewing Company

206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend

Craft Kitchen & Brewery

62988 Layton Ave. #103, Bend

Crux Fermentation Project

50 SW Division St., Bend

Deschutes Brewery Public House

1044 NW Bond St., Bend

Deschutes Brewery Beer Garden & Tasting Room

901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend

GoodLife Brewing

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way Suite 185, Bend

Kobold Brewing – The Lair

1043 NW Bond St., Bend

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St., Bend

Monkless Belgian Ales

803 SW Industrial Way #202, Bend

Oblivion Brewing Co. Tasting Room

63027 Plateau Dr. Unit 4, Bend



Silver Moon Brewing

24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Spider City Brewing

1177 SE 9th St., Bend

Sunriver Brewing Co. Galveston Pub

1005 NW Galvston Ave., Bend







Sunriver Brewing Co. Eastside Pub

1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

Tranquilo MSA

Tranquilo doesn't have its own taproom, but find it around town and at Hola! restaurants.

Van Henion Brewing

63067 Plateau Dr., Bend

Waypoint from Bend Brewing Co.

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Bend

Worthy Brewing

495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

Worthy Burgers & Brews

806 NW Brooks St. #110, Bend

MADRAS

Madras Brewing Co.

212 SW 4th St., Madras

Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Brewing

9619 NW Columbia Dr., Madras

PRINEVILLE

Crooked Roots Brewing

420 N Main St., Prineville

Wild Ride Brewing

1500 NE 3rd St., Prineville

REDMOND

7th Street Brew House

855 SW 7th St., Redmond

Initiative Brewing

424 NW 5th St., Redmond

Porter Brewing Company

611 NE Jackpine Ct. #2, Redmond

The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing

245 SW 6th St., Redmond

Wild Ride Brewing

332 SW 5th St., Redmond

SISTERS

Funky Fauna Artisan Ales

211 Sun Ranch Dr., Sisters

Three Creeks Brewing Co.

721 Desperado Ct., Sisters

SUNRIVER

Sunriver Brewing Company

57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver