Century & Summit West: West Side Living 

The west side is the best side when it comes to famous biking trails and luxury homes, and both Century and Summit West neighborhoods have a plethora of each. And as time goes by, this section of Bend sits as the fastest-growing zone on the west side because of new businesses and homes that continue to pop up in what was once considered the "west side wilderness."

The bicycle trails that span and connect these adjacent regions, including the Phil's Trail complex, are some of the reasons Bend is considered a bike friendly town, but the easy access to the adjacent Deschutes National Forest also means plenty of hiking and other outdoor fun. Popular paved pathways along the West Bend Trail create a smooth and safe ride for those traveling on two-wheeled contraptions or folks wanting to hoof it with little to no hazards around. One scenic biking route that has its start in this area is the 34-mile loop known as Twin Bridges ride—a "must ride" trail for any bike enthusiast visiting or living in Central Oregon.

Parks and local restaurants are big business on the west side and make real estate here a goldmine for those with dogs or an appetite for amazing food. Skyline Sports Complex & Alpine Park and Overturf Dog Park are great for walks, talks and wags, while Northwest Crossing is good for grubs, hubs and suds. The planned community of Northwest Crossing may have smaller lots than in other parts of town, but the trade-off is a close-knit, walkable community that oozes charm. More and more commerce moving into that area all the time—namely, the addition of The Grove marketplace and its restaurants and shops over the past year, as well as plenty of outdoor-focused businesses headquartered around Lolo Drive—including Ruffwear, Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and the Crow's Feet bike and ski shop.

There's a plethora of cafes and restaurants in the Northwest Crossing Complex.

The homes in these neighborhoods consist mostly of single-family residences, but because Bend is a growing town and it needs to grow, well, everywhere, apartments, townhomes and condos are also under construction around the area. For great views and all the "best of the Bend lifestyle," you can't get much better than Century and Summit West.

Who lives here:

This area is loaded with single family homes occupied by families, active retirees and anyone who values the great outdoors.

Housing stock:

The primary homes in this area are single-family primary residences, while the area also boasts a variety of other types including condos, townhomes, cottages and some newer apartment buildings.

Median home price:

$975,000

Reasons for people moving to the neighborhoods:

Great location with convenient access to the Phil's Trail mountain biking trail system, Shevlin Park and the Deschutes National Forest. This area allows easy access to the Cascade Lakes Highway as a gateway to Mt. Bachelor and extensive lakes and trails. Other attractive features include the restaurants and shops of Northwest Crossing and the excellent Summit schools.

Parks:

Shevlin Park, Three Pines Park, Quail Park, Lewis & Clark Park, Discovery Park, Compass Park, the NW Crossing Dog Park, Overturf Park, Skyline Sports Complex & Alpine Park. Many subdivisions also have community parks & playgrounds.

Public Schools:

High Lakes Elementary, William E. Miller Elementary, Pacific Crest Middle School, Cascade Middle School, Summit High.

