Chalkin' Up the Streets 

If there is one thing we all learned the past year, it's that plans change. The creators behind a new community event are more aware of that than ever as they quickly changed their plans for an upcoming event in response to community needs. Originally scheduled for Aug. 14, this day-long chalk and art event has been postponed to this fall. The heat of summer, rising COVID cases and fluctuating air quality influenced the decision to move this event to keep the event accessible to all.

Courtesy Unsplash

Look down and catch some live art this fall at an all-new community art event.

Walk the Chalk began as an idea when two local artists, Kelly Thiel and Kristen Buwalda were looking for a project. An event combining community and art seemed like the perfect thing to tackle. Buwalda explained that the idea was modeled after similar events in other cities that give local artists the run of a sidewalk for a day to create works of art on the concrete. Buwalda is familiar with working with chalk and creates chalk art and lettering for weddings and businesses. Thiel has worked on murals throughout Central Oregon and specializes in ceramic sculpture and paintings. The two wanted to bring an event to the area that would "bring a little color and joy into town."

Local businesses are encouraged to sponsor a square and then artists are given free rein to make some magic. The pair is still looking for artists to dedicate their time and talent to a square; signing up is free and open to all artists willing to dabble in chalk. There will also be community squares available for those who want to join in the day of the event!

Walk the Chalk

Sat., Oct 2, 7am-6pm

The Commons

875 NW Brooks St., Bend

Walkthechalk.com

Free admission