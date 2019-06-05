Cheers to Cocktail Week 

Plenty of bars and restaurants in Central Oregon serve up inventive and/or delicious cocktails—but when's the last time you could count on getting one made with local spirits for just $5?

Thank goodness Cocktail Week is upon us.

Isaac Biehl

Level 2 will pour its Blackberry Bramble during Cocktail Week.

Starting June 10, eight local establishments will be rolling out the banner on Cocktail Week, offering up their own specialty cocktail, paired with the wares from some of our fine local distilleries. Each cocktail is just $5 from June 10 to 14. Each distillery will be on hand at the Bite of Bend's Mixology Showcase, where patrons can sample more of the goods, along with sampling foods from around Central Oregon.

Here's where to get those $5 Cocktail Week specials:

BEND:

The "Lucille High-Ball" @ Dogwood Cocktail Cabin. Crater Lake Candied Ginger Vodka, strawberry puree, Bend Brewing Co. Ching-Ching Hibiscus Sour beer, strawberry, mint

"Not Your Kiddo's Ginger Ale" @ Immersion Brewing. Spiritopia Ginger Liqueur, dry sparkling wine, jalapeño lime syrup, soda water, lime, ginger.

"Okeedokee Artichokee" @ Joolz. Iler Crossing Topinambur (a spirit made from sunchokes), Joolz' smoked fresno Sriracha, Worcestershire, A.1., celery salt, smoked black pepper, bloody mary seasoning, tomato juice, lime juice, pickled artichoke.

"Blackberry Bramble" @ Level 2. Gompers Estate Gin, house-made crème de Mure, lemon juice, 7 Up, blackberry, lime twist.

"Bella Raz" @ Pine Tavern. Heritage Distilling Co. State Vodka, sugar cubes, raspberries, mint, muddled lemon, soda, Sierra Mist.

"Rye & Tea" @ Riff Craft Food & Beverage Taproom. Straightaway Oregon Old Fashioned, Alter Ego Coffeefruit Tea ice cubes, dried mango, cherry.

REDMOND:

"The Hub Rummer" @ Hub City Bar & Grill. Thinking Tree Whiteaker Rum, vanilla chai, mango peach fruit & vegetable cocktail, nutmeg, served in a martini glass.

"New Basin's Rye Rose" @ Red Martini Kitchen & Cocktails. New Basin Resignation Rye Whiskey, rosemary honey simple syrup, muddled grapefruit, rosemary & grapefruit wedges.

ALSO—Want to see some live-action drinking games? Check out the Bartender Brawl at the Bite of Bend on Saturday, June 15 at noon, adjacent to the Mixology Showcase (disclosure: the Source's parent company puts on the Bite of Bend) where members of the Source Drinking Team will judge each bartender's cocktailing prowess and crown a top bartender for 2019.

Central Oregon Cocktail Week

Mon., June 10 to Fri., June 14

Eight Central Oregon locations

More info at biteofbend.com

$5 drinks