Cheers to our Community 

uring the holidays, it’s always fun to wander downtown or meander through the Old Mill District with the family while browsing the local shops and ducking in for a warm drink. Bend has some wonderful, locally owned places that are perfect for finding those unique gifts.Shopping locally really is the way to go. Not only do independent businesses offer quality items, but by spending your holiday dollars with them you are supporting and nurturing your own community. Unlike buying online, they hire locals and thereby boost the Central Oregon economy.If you value great customer service and a personal experience (holiday gift wrapping, a festive atmosphere and such), then head to one of these Bend Nest approved businesses, as they really go above and beyond in building relationships with local families.Leapin' Lizards is an independently-owned, specialty toy store in Downtown Bend, Oregon. We carry a wide range of hand chosen, educational and fun toys and gifts. Since our start in 1995, we have been providing fun for the young and the young at heart. Here at Leapin' Lizards we believe that community is everything. We strive everyday to create an environment of play and growth through our excellent customer service, high quality products and joyful space. We want our community to feel as proud of our store as we are.Located next to Regal Old Mill cinemas, Wild Child curates the world’s best, most sustainable children’s clothing and toys.We are mothers supporting mothers, and we have local seamstresses, authors, artists and designers!We have things for expectant mothers, babies and kids. For the holidays you can find games, wooden toys, dolls, crafts, dress-up, art supplies and stocking stuffers!The owner, Keri, is a kindergarten teacher and has always loved working with children and families. This holiday, find something unique for the special little one in your life!Wild Child—making childhood magical!