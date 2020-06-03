Cheers to You, Central Oregon 

Your support for independent local news is important.
In this strange and uncertain time, some local businesses are leading by example, with initiatives aimed at helping the community.
Deschutes Brewery – Paying it Forward 6-Pack StyleThe Bend staple and Oregon's leading craft brew producer has been hard hit by the pandemic, ultimately laying off close to 300 employees as a result of tasting room and pub closures. Still, they're finding creative ways to give back. The Deschutes webstore currently includes the opportunity to purchase a Pay It Forward Sixer. Sixers (six-packs) are $6, and each personal purchase is matched by Deschutes and delivered directly to health care professionals at St. Charles.
If you're interested in paying it forward with an ice-cold sixer (nothing says "thank you" like a frosty Fresh Squeezed IPA), head to shop.deschutesbrewery.com/storefront.aspx.
Riff Cold Brewed – Coffee Kegs for All!Longtime proponents of charitable work, the Riff Cold Brewed team immediately started looking for creative ways to give back to the community during this time of crisis. Julie Galbraith, chief marketing director for the local coffee taphouse, explained, "We donated to St. Charles in Redmond and Bend, bringing daily deliveries to health care workers who would go through our product in a matter of hours. It felt really good to give back, and as a team we wanted to be sure that we were covering all frontline workers, including grocery store employees." The company has been delivering coffee kegs to the breakrooms of local grocery stores for the past three weeks.
Riff is slated to reopen in early June (offering takeout beverages only). Stay up-to-date on its grand reopening at riffcoldbrewed.com.
AVID Cider – A (Fermented) Apple a Day"We're happy to help our community and support everyone during these uncertain times," said Lauranne Crooks, AVID's sales representative. "I've personally gone around to several businesses and dropped off our cider as a 'thank you' for all everyone is doing out there. We're also offering 'cider grams,' delivering cider directly to loved ones. People have been taking advantage of the grams and delivering messages of gratitude to local health care workers. It's been going great. This week we're going around to local businesses, bringing them cider and seltzers and letting them know, 'Hey, we support local! We appreciate you! Enjoy a pint on us.'" Visit avidcider.com to send out your own personalized 'cider gram.'
Over the Edge Taphouse – Not Taken for GrantedLynette Morgan, owner of Over the Edge Taphouse in Crooked River Ranch, gave back to her community in a unique way. "We own several businesses in the community, but the Taphouse seems to be where people gather to reach out during a crisis, or come to share knowledge and support," she shared. "We were approached by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners about applying for a grant that would be awarded to small, local businesses. We applied and received it, but soon found that only a few of the businesses that applied were actually awarded the grant. There simply wasn't enough funding to go around. So we gave the grant back, and we asked the commissioners to pay it forward." Morgan explained that Over the Edge is no stranger to charitable work, and they often hold coat drives and fundraisers for individuals and groups in need. Learn more about Crooked River Ranch's new taphouse at theedgetaphouse.com.
Cinder Butte Meat Co. – Pleased to Meat YouLori Mehan has co-owned Cinder Butte Meat Co. (with locations in Redmond and Prineville) with her husband, Bob, for the past six years. "Soon after the pandemic hit, we realized that a lot of community members had been laid off and were struggling to get unemployment," she explained. "I put up a post that said, 'If you need meat, let me know.' Once we started giving the requests poured in. We made up 35 bags and gave them out within a day. People banded together and started donating, and so far we've given out around 250 bags to locals. We don't ask any questions, we gladly give to those in need. It's been so awesome to see the community band together." Mehan explained that Cinder Butte is currently working with a waitlist of around 30, and additional community support will never be turned away! Learn more at cinderbuttemeat.com.
