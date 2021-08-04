 Chef Spotlight: Jamar Adams | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 04, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Chef Spotlight: Jamar Adams 

Going from serving our country to fine dining service, Executive Chef Jamar Adams of Solomon's at Tetherow says food goes straight to the soul

By

Chef Jamar Adams grew up in Prineville, joined the Army as a young man, was deployed in Iraq, and ultimately became a member of the Army's elite Special Forces. Upon his retirement from the military, Adams spent time thinking about his next move before deciding on a second career as a chef. He put himself through Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland before moving back home to Central Oregon. Below are excerpts from our recent conversation with Solomon's at Tetherow Executive Chef Jamar Adams.

Solomon's at Tetherow Executive Chef Jamar Adams. - KYLE LANCASTER
  • Kyle Lancaster
  • Solomon's at Tetherow Executive Chef Jamar Adams.

Source Weekly: From Special Forces to food isn't the typical transition.

Jamar Adams: I was getting ready to get out of the military and was thinking about how I had always enjoyed cooking. When I was little, I was so excited to go to my grandma's in The Dalles at Thanksgiving. She was a great cook and it was three days of eating myself into a coma with all those pies and all that food. When I think of my passion for cooking, I think about her. I also loved to cook for my friends in the military. I asked myself what I would like to do for the rest of my working life that I would really enjoy getting up and doing every day? After months of hard thought, I decided to go into the culinary arts. Being in the military is a tough job and I was thinking about how I would like to do something a little more relaxing. Being a chef is not as easy as I thought it would be, but it's a different kind of stress. There's no deployment or separation-from-family stress, but it's definitely a day-to-day grind in the kitchen. Just keeping the menu fresh is stressful, for example.

SW: How do you keep things fresh and creative?

JA: A lot of times I draw from the people that come in and eat and make comments. Also, in the Special Forces, I had the opportunity to travel to places like Asia, India, Germany. I was eating real food with soldiers in those countries and I think it developed my palate extremely fast. I try to draw from those places and things I ate there and bring it home to the Northwest and make it my own.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

SW: Sourcing is important to you.

JA: Yes, it's very important. One of the main things I think about when I menu plan is what I can get right here in Central Oregon. Number one, it puts food on the table of the local farmers/ranchers and builds great relationships, and two, it challenges me as a chef to use what I can get here.

Grilled Peach Burrata, a summer favorite on the Solomon's at Tetherow menu. - MIKE WEST
  • Mike West
  • Grilled Peach Burrata, a summer favorite on the Solomon's at Tetherow menu.

SW: What are your favorite dishes right now?

JA: The Wagyu Carpaccio on our current menu at Solomon's. It's made with extraordinary local beef from 2 Sisters ranch in Tumalo. It's a great dish with shaved black truffle, watermelon radish, endive and arugula salad.

Also something that I brought with me from culinary school: Sole Meunière, which is a classic French dish to which I've added a rice pilaf and broccolini. I don't think I'll ever be able to take it off the menu as people would run me down!

What we're selling the most of right now is the Grilled Peach Burrata with grilled peaches, thinly sliced burrata cheese, arugula, prosciutto, a balsamic reduction and a wine vinaigrette.

Our handmade pasta changes weekly and can be anything from gnocchi to ravioli to squid ink pasta. I'm self-taught on rolling pasta which means there has been a lot of trial and error. I do one piece at a time, so it's labor intensive but I think I'm getting pretty good at it after a couple years now.

Wagyu Carpaccio featuring 2 Sisters Ranch beef. - MIKE WEST
  • Mike West
  • Wagyu Carpaccio featuring 2 Sisters Ranch beef.

SW: What do you love about being a chef?

JA: When somebody takes a bite of something and they get that look on their face of "WOW!" It's like the food goes straight to the soul. Eating is a time that people share together and I like to be a part of that. I take it very seriously and it gives me joy. But I have to give credit. The whole reason I'm able to do what I do is because of the people I work with and my family.

SW: What about your future in food?

JA: A personal goal for me is a James Beard nomination. Just being nominated would be amazing. I also want to introduce more foreign cuisine on my menu, maybe a monthly tasting menu. I haven't brought that up to my boss yet though! (Laughs.)

Solomon's at Tetherow Resort
61240 SW Skyline Ranch Road, Bend
tetherow.com/dine/solomons/


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Taking the Plunge into Gravel E-Biking
May the Source Be With You
Source Material
BIPOC Art Show Seeks to Challenge Bend's Racial Narrative
Ya Just Never Know...
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
AdvenChair September Demo Day at LOGE Camp (free)

AdvenChair September Demo Day at LOGE Camp (free) - LOGE Entrada @ Bend

Sat., Aug. 7, 9:30 a.m. and Sat., Sept. 11, 9:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Donna Britt

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 4-11, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation