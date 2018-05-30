Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 30, 2018 Outside » Outside Features

Chicks in Bowls... On Skates! 

These rad women on quads are staking a claim in a skate park near you

By
click to enlarge Willow Parker, 24, being rad. - KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara
  • Willow Parker, 24, being rad.

Helmets emblazoned with stickers bob up and down just over a grassy hill in Ponderosa Park, reassuring me that I'm headed in the right direction.

After walking past a gaggle of teenage boys on skateboards sporting bucket hats and Vans, I find a small group of women clad in knee pads, elbow pads, helmets and quad roller skates on a half-pipe at the far end of the skate park. A young girl in roller blades sits nearby on the grass, watching tentatively as the ladies roll up and down the ramps. A skater tells her she should get a pair of quad skates and join them.

It's not often that you see quad skates outside of roller derby or the roller rink. Willow Parker, founder of the Bend chapter of Chicks in Bowls, wants to change that.

"I was in and out of derby for a few years—I'm not super competitive," says Parker, a petite 24-year-old with cropped blonde hair. "I started seeing videos of the Moxi Roller Skate Team on YouTube... I was like, I really want to do that."

The Moxi Skate Team is a gang of girl skaters in Long Beach, Calif. that absolutely shred on quad skates. The crew has staked a claim in what have traditionally been male-dominated spaces: skate parks. Chicks in Bowls, an online apparel and gear shop with a crew of sponsored female skaters, fosters a community with a similar mission: to encourage skaters of all genders and identities to take to the streets and skate parks on quads.

Slideshow Chicks in Bowls
Chicks in Bowls 24 slides
Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls Chicks in Bowls
Chicks in Bowls
By Keely Damara
Click to View 24 slides

Parker visited the Moxi Roller Skate shop in Long Beach in February 2017, where she bought her first pair of Moxies. From there, she started hitting the skate parks—alone, at first.

"I've never seen any quad skaters in the skate parks around Bend at all," says Parker. "There were always skateboarders, or scooters or bikers in some parks, so I just started going by myself."

"You never see people sad on roller skates, you know. Everybody is always smiling and having fun." - Willow Parker click to tweet

It didn't take long after Parker started posting videos of herself skating on Instagram for a handful of women to reach out, asking to join her. Many of these skaters came from the derby community in Bend.

Last year around this time, Serena Zendejas was teaching herself how to stay upright on her skates at Cascade Indoor Sports, but the rental skates were terrible, she says. After upgrading to a used pair she found on Craigslist, kismet led her to Parker's Instagram and they started hitting the skate parks soon after. Today, Zendejas wears a pair of pastel pink leather Moxies—her first pair.

click to enlarge KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

A young woman with long, bright red hair watches Gloria Zef closely as she shows her what form she should be in when she attempts a "plate stall"—a trick that entails balancing the bottom of both skates on the top, metal edge of the ramp—or "coping." Zef founded the Orange County chapter of Chicks in Bowls in 2014. Soon after, she was tapped to join the Chicks in Bowls International Skate Crew, traveling to skate events all over the country. She's currently sponsored by Sure-Grip and Wicked Skatewear.

"I don't think I'm that good, but I just think I have a really good attitude about stuff," says Zef. "People really dig that, you know? A positive attitude will get you really far in life."

The tall, tattooed blonde goes on to say that every skater is their own worst critic. I would say so. This lady shreds the half-pipe, nailing grabs and jumps—but taking her share of spills, too.

"You've got to be a certain type of crazy that wants to do something where you continually fall over and over again," says Zef. "But then when you land it and when you watch somebody get so excited about something that you really love, it makes it all worthwhile."

The aforementioned fiery redhead, dropping in on ramps alongside Zef and Parker, is Rebekah Bruce. She's been skating with the Bend chapter for about six months.

"The whole community around it is really cool," says Bruce. "You can kind of just go anywhere and just message the chapter on Facebook and say, 'Hey, I'm in town, who wants to go to a skate park?'"

There are over 250 chapters of Chicks in Bowls worldwide—no small feat. The company was only founded six years ago. Parker hopes to see CIB Bend grow from what is now 10 active skaters into a larger community. Kids, boys and girls are encouraged to come to the meetups with a parent to try quad skating as well.

"You never see people sad on roller skates, you know," says Parker. "Everybody is always smiling and having fun."

click to enlarge Chicks in Bowls Bend crew at Ponderosa Skatepark 5/26 - KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara
  • Chicks in Bowls Bend crew at Ponderosa Skatepark 5/26

CIB Bend events are family-friendly and meet once or twice a month. Parker suggests skaters have a good grasp of the basics—starting, stopping and good balance—before taking on the ramps. If you have those down, the chicks of CIB Bend will teach you the ropes—or ramps, if you will.

Oh My Quad Meetup
Sat., June 2. 10am-1pm
(Ramp Workshop at 10am)
Redmond City Skate Park
2220 SW Obsidian Ave., Redmond

facebook.com/CIBBend
Instagram.com/CIBBend

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 30-June 6, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Bridging the Gap

    • by David Sword
    • May 23, 2018
    Think your outdoor buddies have to be your own age or gender? These locals beg to differ More »

  • Outside Features »

    In Search of Antlers

    • by Brian Jennings
    • May 16, 2018
    Shed hunting is a popular seasonal pastime; like a spring easter Egg hunt for adults More »

  • Outside Features »

    Sculpted to the Wave

    • by K.M Collins
    • May 9, 2018
    A Bend local is making boards specifically for the waves at Bend's Whitewater Park More »
  • More »

More by Keely Damara

  • Yonder

    Yonder

    Deets on towns nearby
    • by Keely Damara
    • May 16, 2018
  • Sharing the road

    Sharing the road

    A refresher on Oregon bicycle laws and basic road etiquette
    • by Keely Damara
    • May 9, 2018
  • TEDxBend 2018 now streaming

    TEDxBend 2018 now streaming

    Miss Bend's locally organized TED talks in March? Watch online
    • by Keely Damara
    • May 8, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • 20/40/60: Aerial Yoga

    20/40/60: Aerial Yoga

    An emerging form of yoga, more approachable than it might look
    • by Magdalena Bokowa, Nicole Vulcan and Richard Sitts
    • Apr 19, 2017
  • Onto the Next Adventure

    Onto the Next Adventure

    After a lifetime of elite racing, Adam Craig's next big challenge
    • by Rex Shepard
    • Feb 8, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation