Cinco de Mayo, Social Distancing Style 

S ocial distancing orders are still in full-swing, but that doesn’t mean you can't celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a plate full of tacos and a glass full of fresh made margarita. While you might not be engaging in the loco, group shot-fueled festivities you're used to, there are several local taco joints that will provide you with all you need to get your quarantine-friendly fiesta on... just add tequila.

click to enlarge Pixabay

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Taco Tuesday... could life be any more perfect?

El Sancho Taco Shop

What first began as a humble little food truck in 2010 has blossomed into a booming brick and mortar restaurant and local favorite. El Sancho's owners and staff made a name for themselves by being both eco-conscious and resourceful: They built out their carts and location from predominantly recycled materials.



El Sancho will be offering its full menu, along with several awesome specials including a Pork Chile Verde dish. The remainder of the Cinco de Mayo specials are yet to be determined - be sure to check the website!



Pick up El Sancho’s homemade margarita mix for $6, which makes four margaritas and comes with a convenient recipe. Margarita mix flavors include hibiscus, grapefruit, guava lime, tamarindo, pineapple chili and more… all you have to cover is the tequila, lime and salt!



Order online at elsanchobend.com or call to place an order for curbside pick-up at 458-206-5973. El Sancho will be open from 11am to 9pm, regular business hours.

click to enlarge Cayla Clark

Five street-style tacos for only $10 at Worthy Taps & Tacos on Tuesday!

Worthy Taps & Tacos

First launched in 2018, Worthy Taps & Tacos pairs award-winning tacos with local craft beer. This small taco shop in downtown Bend is home to Top Chef, Juan Infante. Infante and his team work closely with local farms, sourcing as much local produce and other items as possible.



This Cinco de Mayo, Worthy Taps & Tacos will be offering five street tacos of your choice (pork, chicken or veggie) for $10, as well as a shareable dip platter (no double-dipping, please) complete with salsa, queso, guacamole and tortilla chips for $12. Fresh squeezed margarita mix will also be available to go! All specials will run from 4-7pm.



Check out the full menu at worthy.beer and call 541-678-6268 to place your order for no-contact, curbside pick-up!

click to enlarge Cayla Clark

Barrio will be open for curbside takeout and delivery this Cinco de Mayo! Order from the full menu or grab a family meal.

Barrio

Barrio serves up Latin-inspired cuisine and a wide range of craft margaritas from the heart of downtown Bend. Barrio is well-known for its authentic seafood Paella and affordable, diverse range of tacos (lengua, anyone?). Since first opening its doors in 2012, Barrio offers Bendites authentic Mexican cuisine with a unique Latin flair.



Barrio will be offering a $60 “Family Meal,” which includes one salad, one side dish, one main dish and homemade churros and chocolate for dessert. $15/person, four person minimum.



If you’re celebrating this taco-centric holiday with your quarantine sweetheart, you may want to opt for the “Date Night Meal” which includes a main dish for two, two side dishes and churros and chocolate. Pick up a bottle of red or white wine for $20, or round off your meal with a $5 Pacifico or Negro Modelo. The full menu will also be available until close!



Order online at barriobend.com, or call in your order at 541-389-2025. Curbside pick-up is available. Delivery is available through DoorDash, Bend Takeout and GrubHub. Barrio will be open from 3-9pm.





Unsplash

Enjoy your favorite local margarita from the comfort of your back lawn this Cinco de Mayo.

El Rancho Grande

The owners of El Rancho Grande actively honor their heritage by focusing on authentic Mexican recipes that are carefully crafted and prepared. Each dish is meant to tell a heartfelt story of family origins and overcoming personal obstacles. Many of the El Rancho Grande recipes were developed by co-owner Maria Robles, who operates the restaurant’s only remaining location with her husband, Macedonio, her daughter, Lorena, and her son-in-law, Rafael.



El Rancho Grande will be offering family-style meals to go. Choose from tacos, enchiladas, or a combination of both for $35.99. A family-style fajita meal will be available for $45.99—choose from chicken or steak and flour or corn tortillas. Each meal will come with guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and chips and salsa.



The restaurant is also running a special on their homemade margarita mix. A pitcher (which serves six) will be $32.99, while 32 oz. will be $16.99 and 16 oz. will be just $8.99. Choose from the Perfect mix, hibiscus, or any other classic flavors (such as strawberry, kiwi or mango).



Check out the full menu at dinewithdiablo.com, and call in your order at 541-312-2022. DoorDash delivery and curbside pick-up available. El Rancho Grande will be open during normal business hours, from 11am-8pm.