March 27, 2019 News » Local News

City Council Finalizes Goals 

By

At its March 20 meeting, the Bend City Council approved its two-year goal package for the City. The 2019-2021 goals fall into four categories:

click to enlarge
  • City of Bend
  • The City of Bend City Council. From left, Justin Livingston, Barb Campbell, Bill Moseley, Mayor Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy, Gena Goodman-Campbell and Chris Piper.

Economic Vitality: Including housing, jobs and managing growth. The City's strategies in this goal seek to increase opportunities for additional housing and housing types like affordable housing and land for employment through public-private partnerships. 

Transportation and Infrastructure: City leaders said its strategies aim to maximize access and mobility for all users, which requires an investment in transportation projects like the Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard intersection, Reed Market Road/Bond Street roundabout and the Highway 20/Greenwood Avenue sidewalks.  

Public Health and Safety: Goals aim to preserve current service levels and response times for emergency responders, address crime, add more support for mental health issues, homelessness and to build wildfire resilience.  

Effective and Efficient City Operations: The City's strategies run the gamut from facility planning to updating the City's charter. It will work on developing an equity, diversity and inclusion program and intends to develop a balance sheet that shows a financial snapshot of the City's long-term liabilities and financial commitments.  

The City said it anticipates requiring up to $5.6 million in additional revenue to implement its biennial work plan. The Council said the money would primarily come from raising franchise fees and increasing transportation system development charges

Comments

March 27-April 3, 2019

