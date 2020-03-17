 City Council Will Vote to Remove Transportation Bond | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 17, 2020 News » Local News

City Council Will Vote to Remove Transportation Bond 

Wednesday's Bend City Council will convene, but with social distancing

By
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will meet in its usual location in the Council Chambers—with one big agenda item on the table.

The room will be set up to maintain social distancing measures, but the public is encouraged to watch the meeting from home. The Visitor's Section, during which citizens can typically offer comment for up to three minutes, will be limited to written comments only. They can be submitted to council@bendoregon.gov.

click to enlarge Bend City Council will meet Wednesday, March 17 to vote on whether to remove the transportation bond from the May ballot. - CITY OF BEND
  • City of Bend
  • Bend City Council will meet Wednesday, March 17 to vote on whether to remove the transportation bond from the May ballot.

Most of the meeting agenda involves normal city business, such as contracts and agreements with other agencies and companies. But the City Council announced Tuesday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will also vote to withdraw the ballot measure for the general obligation transportation bond, Measure 9-131, planned for the May 19 ballot.

Within the last week, the municipal bond market has become volatile and market access has been challenging, according to the resolution to remove the bond posted along with the agenda on the City's website. While the effects may be short-term, many bond issuers are delaying normal operations. The Federal Reserve recently reduced treasury interest rates, which has helped municipal bond markets in the past, but that has not been the case within the last few weeks.

The Source covered the details of the transportation bond in December in, "If You Build It, Will They Come?"

The meeting takes place at 7pm Wed., March 18.

Keep up with all our coronavirus coverage at our Coronavirus HQ.

