December 28, 2022 News » Local News

City Grant Will Fund E-Bike Vouchers in Bend 

Mobility grant funds e-bike credits for low-income, "transportation-disadvantaged" residents

It may be easier for some 75 Bendites to purchase an e-bike in spring 2023, when the funds from a grant become available to residents. The City of Bend in December won a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power aimed at offering rebates of $2,000 that people in "transportation-disadvantaged, low-income households" can use to buy an e-bike.

The Giant Roam is among the e-bikes available from local retailers priced in the $2,000 range. - COURTESY OF GIANT
  • The Giant Roam is among the e-bikes available from local retailers priced in the $2,000 range.

The $2,000 each person gets will be directed toward local e-bike retailers, where participants will see the $2,000 automatically deducted from what their bike costs. E-bikes costing $2,000 or less were available at Bend retailers as of this writing, though most cost more in the range of $3,000-$5,000.

Applicants who live within Pacific Power's customer area and who are considered low-income are eligible to apply when the lottery becomes available in the spring.

"Pacific Power is providing grant funding to help businesses, cities and nonprofits take advantage of the cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility," stated a press release from the City of Bend.

"In places where rebates have been offered, riders have replaced more than three car trips a week with e-bikes," Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman stated in the release.

Commute Options — which operates with a mission to increase access to transportation options across Oregon —will disperse the grant funds directly to local e-bike retailers.

Funds for the grant came from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's Clean Fuels Program.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
