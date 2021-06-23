 Climate Change Puts Regions like Ours in Jeopardy, Impacting All of Us | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 23, 2021 News » Local News

Climate Change Puts Regions like Ours in Jeopardy, Impacting All of Us 

Making Central Oregon a better place to live; Bright ideas for a changing community

By

click to enlarge COURTESY JASON KROPF
  • Courtesy Jason Kropf
I've been proud to call Bend home for nearly two decades, and my wife and I are thrilled to be raising our daughter here. In Bend, we know that clean air, water and land are more than a perk of living in this magnificent part of Oregon. They're a bedrock of our local economy and our well-being.

We also know that climate change puts regions like ours in jeopardy, impacting all of us, and disproportionately harming communities of color and low-income families. Droughts and more severe wildfire seasons are creating a tougher world for our children. For some, climate change may feel too big to solve, but I'm confident we can take steps in the right direction. As I write this on Father's Day, I am thinking about how we can help pass down a sustainable planet to my daughter's generation—and beyond.

This was one of the driving forces behind my desire to serve our community in the legislature, and why I'm proud to support critical legislation for a sustainable future for Oregon. House Bill 2021 sets Oregon on the path to 100% clean electricity by 2040, and House Bill 2842 creates a Healthy Homes program to make it easier for low-income families and other environmental justice communities to retrofit their homes for sustainability. Together, these bills will boost our economy and reduce our state's energy utilization. I am proud to sponsor both bills.

We aren't going to solve the climate crisis overnight. But together, we can set Oregon on a path to a greener, more sustainable future. In our final week of our legislative session, I'm committed to seizing the opportunity to act on climate change. I hope you're willing to join me.

—Jason Kropf represents Bend's House District 54 in the Oregon State legislature, and also serves on the Bend Park and Recreation District board of directors.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Water Conservation at Home
The Third Act
Lettuce, Before and After Solstice
A Q&A with Left Vessel
Beer for the Mountains, Rivers, Lakes and Forests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
June 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk

June 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk - McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Thu., June 24, 5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation