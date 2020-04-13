 Coastal States Create Path Forward Together | Regional/National | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Information comes at a price.

This story is brought to you by Bend’s only locally owned newspaper, and crafted by journalists who live in this community, right alongside you.
We’re 100% local, and our coverage never comes with a paywall.

This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon.
In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

As you enjoy this story, we ask you kindly to consider supporting us at a time when local news is more important than ever.
Help us continue to bring you the stories of Central Oregonians affected by coronavirus, the stories of how our community is adapting, and the accounts of how our governments and local businesses are responding to the crisis.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider

Information comes at a price, and now's a great time to pay it forward.
Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 13, 2020 News » Regional/National

Coastal States Create Path Forward Together 

Governors of OR, WA, CA announce plan to reopen their economies together. When that is? Still up in the air.

By
When the states of Oregon, Washington and California finally re-open businesses and other facilities currently shut due to COVID-19, they'll do it together. Or, at least, they'll be taking a "shared approach" to the issue. 

On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the governors of Washington and California announced the Western States Pact—a pact that aims for a "shared vision" for reopening the economies in the three Pacific coast states in the contiguous United States. With one in six Americans living in these three states, "the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19," Brown's Monday press release reads.

click image With no uniform decision on closing or re-opening economies coming from the federal level, and each state crafting its own plan, the governors of the three Pacific states in the contiguous United States have formed a pact to re-open the states' economies together. - NOAHNMF, WIKIMEDIA
  • Noahnmf, Wikimedia
  • With no uniform decision on closing or re-opening economies coming from the federal level, and each state crafting its own plan, the governors of the three Pacific states in the contiguous United States have formed a pact to re-open the states' economies together.

It's not yet clear when reopening will actually happen—but with health officials beginning to see a "flattening of the curve" in Oregon, many are hopeful that the transition could begin as early as next month. Still, leaders in the health care industry are quick to point out that people should continue to practice social distancing for the time being.

In a Source article on the virus' peak, published Friday, St. Charles Health System CEO Joe Sluka said,  “While the peak is still coming, your efforts are really making a difference. It has given us precious time to prepare. Now is not the time to let up on social distancing… it is time to double down and continue to stay home.”

Here's the statement released by Gov. Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the Western States Pact:

"COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness. In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities. 
Our residents’ health comes first. As home to one in six Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19. click to tweet

"We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business.

"While each state is building a state-specific plan, our states have agreed to the following principles as we build out a West Coast framework:

"Our residents’ health comes first. As home to one in six Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19.

"Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions. Modifications to our states’ stay at home orders must be made based off our understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19, including: the direct impact of the disease on our communities; the health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities—particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to COVID-19; and our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This effort will be guided by data. We need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and we will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this.

"Our states will only be effective by working together. Each state will work with it’s local leaders and communities within its borders to understand what’s happening on the ground and adhere to our agreed upon approach.

"Through quick and decisive action, each of our states has made significant progress in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19 among the broader public. Now, our public health leaders will focus on four goals that will be critical for controlling the virus in the future.

"Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

"Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.

"Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.

"Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.

"COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries. It will take every level of government, working together, and a full picture of what’s happening on the ground.

"In the coming days the governors, their staff and health officials will continue conversations about this regional pact to recovery."
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Regional/National »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Regional/National

More by Nicole Vulcan

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation