Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 02, 2018 Culture » Take Me Home

COBA Spring Home and Garden Show to Offer Free Gardening Classes 

By
click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

With spring in full bloom and summer around the corner, curb appeal becomes important in giving good first impressions to potential buyers of homes for sale. With the right plants and maintenance, the outside of a home can be transformed. Many people avoid investing in landscaping because they don't know what to plant or how to plant. Many aren't aware of the many free resources available to make a yard a paradise to enjoy, while also making it appealing to buyers.

The Central Oregon Builders Association Spring Home & Garden show is a great resource for this, and best of all, it's free. It's held Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6 at the Deschutes County Expo Center. In addition to showcasing various building professionals, the Oregon State University Master Gardeners will be there providing free classes Saturday and Sunday.

Spending a bit of time listening to speakers cover how and what to plant can help transform your yard. Many people give up on gardening because of problems with deer or planting the wrong plants that don't grow in our area. Master gardeners can help direct you to the right techniques and plant choices along with sustainable gardening techniques. The free classes at the show will include classes on vegetable gardening, tomato growing in Central Oregon, gardening in small places, vertical gardening, websites and apps for gardening, insect control and identifying and attracting songbirds.

COBA Spring Home & Garden Show
Fri., May 4 – Sun., May 6
10am-5pm Fri. & Sat., 10am-4pm Sun.
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
Free admission



Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 2- 9, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Nick Nayne, Principal Broker

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation