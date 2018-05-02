COBA Spring Home and Garden Show to Offer Free Gardening Classes 

click to enlarge Pixabay

With spring in full bloom and summer around the corner, curb appeal becomes important in giving good first impressions to potential buyers of homes for sale. With the right plants and maintenance, the outside of a home can be transformed. Many people avoid investing in landscaping because they don't know what to plant or how to plant. Many aren't aware of the many free resources available to make a yard a paradise to enjoy, while also making it appealing to buyers.

The Central Oregon Builders Association Spring Home & Garden show is a great resource for this, and best of all, it's free. It's held Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6 at the Deschutes County Expo Center. In addition to showcasing various building professionals, the Oregon State University Master Gardeners will be there providing free classes Saturday and Sunday.

Spending a bit of time listening to speakers cover how and what to plant can help transform your yard. Many people give up on gardening because of problems with deer or planting the wrong plants that don't grow in our area. Master gardeners can help direct you to the right techniques and plant choices along with sustainable gardening techniques. The free classes at the show will include classes on vegetable gardening, tomato growing in Central Oregon, gardening in small places, vertical gardening, websites and apps for gardening, insect control and identifying and attracting songbirds.

COBA Spring Home & Garden Show

Fri., May 4 – Sun., May 6

10am-5pm Fri. & Sat., 10am-4pm Sun.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond

Free admission



