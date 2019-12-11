 COCC 'Chopped' Winners Showcased at Anthony's Seafood | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 11, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

COCC 'Chopped' Winners Showcased at Anthony's Seafood 

The winning three-course dinner served Friday through Sunday

By

The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College and Anthony's at the Old Mill District came together to host their first "Chopped" competition Nov. 6. Ten culinary students formed three teams, competing for the winning title of "Chopped" champion. The contest, inspired by Food Network's "Chopped" series, featured three secret ingredients showcased across three food courses.

‘Chopped’ competitors were judged by Culinary Institute instructors and Anthony’s chef - COURTESY OF OLD MILL DISTRICT
  • Courtesy of Old Mill District
  • ‘Chopped’ competitors were judged by Culinary Institute instructors and Anthony’s chef

The winning team of Lisa Densmore, Olga Jantschuck, Ken Nelson and Tim Pirisky showcase their winning meal at Anthony's Seafood every Friday through Sunday, continuing through the upcoming weekend, Dec. 13 to 15. The $30 prix fixe dinner includes cornmeal-fried Tillamook oysters, Oregon petrale sole served with butternut squash puree, and shortbread cookies with a cranberry compote. $10 from each dinner will go directly to the Institute's scholarship program.

Anthony's at the Old Mill District
Anthonys.com/bend
$30 per person

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 11-18, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nancy Patterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation