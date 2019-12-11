COCC 'Chopped' Winners Showcased at Anthony's Seafood 

The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College and Anthony's at the Old Mill District came together to host their first "Chopped" competition Nov. 6. Ten culinary students formed three teams, competing for the winning title of "Chopped" champion. The contest, inspired by Food Network's "Chopped" series, featured three secret ingredients showcased across three food courses.

‘Chopped’ competitors were judged by Culinary Institute instructors and Anthony’s chef

The winning team of Lisa Densmore, Olga Jantschuck, Ken Nelson and Tim Pirisky showcase their winning meal at Anthony's Seafood every Friday through Sunday, continuing through the upcoming weekend, Dec. 13 to 15. The $30 prix fixe dinner includes cornmeal-fried Tillamook oysters, Oregon petrale sole served with butternut squash puree, and shortbread cookies with a cranberry compote. $10 from each dinner will go directly to the Institute's scholarship program.

Anthony's at the Old Mill District

Anthonys.com/bend

$30 per person