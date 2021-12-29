 Cold Weather Brings State of Emergency | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 29, 2021 News » Local News

Cold Weather Brings State of Emergency 

The summer of 2021 brought record-breaking heat. Now the year ends with "dangerously cold" temperatures

By

Winter in Central Oregon brings snow and ice and wind—but typically, the temperatures in this part of the country trend higher than those in the Midwest and eastern seaboard. Not so this week, when an Arctic air mass brought low temperatures that are expected to last through the weekend. High temperatures in the parts of Oregon and Washington east of the Cascades were expected to stay around or above 20 degrees Fahrenheit through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service reported Dec. 26, with lows in the single-digit range. Wind chills at night were expected to range from the single digits to 10 below zero, the NWS reported. With the cold temperatures in the region, places that don't see excess amounts of snow in the wintertime, including Portland and the Willamette Valley, also saw snow accumulating.

"With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster," NWS advised. "If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting." Extreme-cold temperatures are expected to remain through Thursday, when "a slow moderating trend" is expected to begin, with more wintry weather continuing through Saturday.

As winter 2021 gives way to winter 2022, heed the weather reports and stay warm. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • As winter 2021 gives way to winter 2022, heed the weather reports and stay warm.

A state of emergency

With the cold temperatures looming, on Dec. 23, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the entire state through Jan. 3.

"Our state has experienced a number of climate-related emergencies this year, and with another coming, I urge all Oregonians to make a plan with your family now and be prepared," said Gov. Brown. "I am directing state agencies to work proactively with local emergency management partners to coordinate on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers. Winter storms mean increased risk for those traveling as well as those staying home for the holidays. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. If road conditions worsen, please help our first responders by staying home when possible."

A state of emergency allows the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to activate additional resources from the Oregon National Guard, the Oregon State Police and other agencies to provide help if necessary.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Bennett, Kelleher, Leadbetter and Moore at Mcmenamins Old St. Francis

Bennett, Kelleher, Leadbetter and Moore at Mcmenamins Old St. Francis - McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Wed., Dec. 29, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly December 30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation