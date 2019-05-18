Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 08, 2018 Screen » Film

Collective Childhoods 

Middle school will always be the same

By
Parenting...amirite? I actually have no idea. - LINDA KALLRUS
  • Linda Kallrus
  • Parenting...amirite? I actually have no idea.

If I make something half as beautiful as Bo Burnham's "Eighth Grade" during the course of my life, I will die a satisfied man. Making a coming-of-age movie can be such a gutsy proposition because of our individualized middle school and high school experiences. "Lady Bird" was such a successful movie because it found the honesty in the relationship between a mother and daughter, not because it found some profound truth about our collective American childhoods.

"Eighth Grade" is in some ways a much more incisive look at growing up because it finds the heartbreaking center of reaching puberty in a time of omnipresent technology, yet effortlessly connecting it to generations who grew up without cell phones. Yes, there's something jaw-dropping about seeing kids who've had Snapchat since fifth grade, but it doesn't fundamentally change the actual act of growing up.

Elsie Fisher gives a lovely performance as Kayla Day, an acne-spotted eighth grader finishing up her last few days of school while nervously anticipating the looming future of high school. She's awkward, sweet and in love with her phone (like most teens her age), but she's not shallow and self-obsessed. She makes YouTube videos for a non-existent audience, giving advice to other kids about "being true to yourself" and "putting yourself out there" while struggling to follow her own wisdom.

Watching Fisher navigate her way through horny teenage boys, mean girls and teachers desperately trying to connect isn't as painfully awkward as it could have been. Burnham doesn't care about making the audience squirm uncomfortably as much as he wants us to desperately root for Kayla as she tries to be a legitimate human being at a time when we're all still figuring out what that means.

Bo Burnham is best known for his stand-up comedy which infuses music, absurdity and pain while somehow still bringing belly laughs. His direction here is astoundingly incisive and assured for this being Burnham's debut. This could have been a cringe comedy, but instead the film is a study in empathy that's way more interested in finding the connective tissue in humanity more than complaining about the millennials.

I never wanted "Eighth Grade" to end. I could've watched another hour of Kayla navigating her way past cruelty and heartbreak, rooting for her the entire time. I'll be shocked if this isn't one of the best films of the year around Oscar time. It deserves to find an audience the way "Lady Bird" did, because anyone who sees it will fall in love with the optimistic beauty on display.

Eighth Grade
Dir. Bo Burnham
Grade: A
Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 8-15, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Film

More by Jared Rasic

Readers also liked…

  • Open Minds

    Open Minds

    Food Evolution takes on the GMO debate
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Aug 2, 2017
  • Returning to the River

    Returning to the River

    The Upper Columbia United Tribes are once again united by water
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 24, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation