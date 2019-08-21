Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 21, 2019 Culture » Smoke Signals

Colorado Kind 

A Mile-High cannabis experience

By

I just returned from Colorado, where I explored a very small portion of the Denver cannabis scene. My schedule and reimbursable budget didn't permit sampling dozens of products, so in no way should my experience serve as a comprehensive picture of what's available. The next trip will focus more on small-batch craft cannabis, but I now know where I will be going to consume it when I do.

click image Legal cannabis product in Denver, Colorado - CANNABIS TOURS, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Cannabis Tours, Wikimedia Commons
  • Legal cannabis product in Denver, Colorado

First, some numbers: Colorado's population is 5.7 million. Oregon's is 4.2 million. In 2018, Colorado's cannabis sales were $1.5 billion, which was up 3% from 2017, and helped total sales since 2014 hit $6 billion. Oregon's pot sales in 2018 were about $540 million. Taxes aren't far apart: Oregon collects 17%, with cities able to collect up to another 3%, for a total of 20%. In Colorado, it's a flat 15%.

My hotel in downtown Denver put me within walking distance of numerous dispensaries, so I grabbed a copy of the Denver equivalent of the Source Weekly to check out the dispensary ads.

The 64 pages of alt-weekly Westword had 54 dispensary ads. Pre-tax prices started at $20 for ½ ounces of shake, $79 for ounces of flower, $10 for 500 mg distillate cartridges, $13 for 100-mg edibles, and $14 per gram of shatter. Purchasing and possession limits differ from Oregon's somewhat, resulting in some dispensaries offering $300 ounces of concentrates.

Overwhelmed, I texted a Denver-based friend who works in the industry, asking for input on downtown dispensaries. He replied: "Euflora was once the gold standard of what a shop should look like, while still having garbage product." I wanted to give it a chance, and it was only six blocks away. They showcased flower selections on several tables, with iPads displaying info on each strain. Flower was encased in handheld plexiglass boxes, with a built-in magnifying lens, and a removable rubber plug which covered several holes for enjoying the aroma.

A visibly stoned budtender with enthusiasm and a broad grin said the two Sativa strains I was considering were "great choices." They included the Wild Thailand ($15.50/gram) and Triangle Reunion OG ($18/gram), and the budtender recounted how happy, creative and energized they had both made him feel. I resisted asking if that had been 10 minutes ago on his break and lined up to buy a gram of each.

Then it got stupid.

Prices, THC percentages and type (Indica, hybrid, Sativa) were displayed above the registers, and showed the OG listed as an Indica at a somewhat questionable 33% THC, exceptionally high for any strain, but especially a Sativa.

I asked the cashier why the difference, and he said that the OG was indeed an Indica, and the iPad description of it as a Sativa and its effects were incorrect.

"Why not correct them?" I asked. The cashier answered, "We don't actually program the iPads, and we can't change anything on them, so we aren't responsible for what's on them." I paid a total of $42.18 for my 2 grams, because Sativa, Indica, who cares, what's the difference? Cool story, bro.

Later, a search of the website menu had the following listed next to each of my purchased strains: "No description available. If you have any info on this strain, drop us some knowledge." (At $18 a gram, how about you drop some strain knowledge on me.)

I then visited Tetra 9 Lounge and Garden, one of Denver's two social consumption spaces. A $20 entry fee got me inside a spacious space, perhaps a former garage, with scattered couches, tables and chairs, opening out onto a ramshackle backyard with seating and a sizeable deck. The sweet house "lounge dog" wandered over to check me out, then promptly passed out by my feet.

A selection of vapes and other consumption gear, along with cold beverages, were available at no cost, and great artwork lined the walls, about and by people of color. The staff were friendly, and they host a full event schedule most evenings. Highly recommended.

But the bud? The prepackaged grams consisted of several very small "B" buds, with disappointing terpenes and effects. I tried three other strains while there, and concluded that for this trip, Oregon's flower game came out on top.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 21-28, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Smoke Signals

  • Smoke Signals »

    Opt Out Afoot

    • by Jeremy Dickman
    • Aug 14, 2019
    Deschutes County plans to add a measure to the 2020 ballot, asking residents to weigh in on future marijuana growing operations More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    H2 Woes

    • by Jeremy Dickman
    • Aug 7, 2019
    Cannabis increasingly scapegoated over water usage More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    CBD: Super legal and great

    • by Josh Jardine
    • Aug 1, 2019
    ...Except when it's not More »
  • More »

More by Josh Jardine

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation