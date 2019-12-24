 Coming Soon: Fast & Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 24, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Coming Soon: Fast & Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine 

Robal Road Village to add more restaurants

By

The Northeast end of Bend has more restaurants coming its way. Robal Road Village, home to Cracker Barrel, MOD Pizza and soon, Chick-fil-A, is adding yet another dining option. This time, it's a fast-casual hub for fresh Mediterranean cuisine. Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean will feature fresh bowls made with organic and locally-sourced ingredients, whenever possible.

A preview of what's to come at Kefi Fresh. - COURTESY KEFI FRESH
  • Courtesy Kefi Fresh
  • A preview of what's to come at Kefi Fresh.

A recent sneak peek of the menu previews a braised lamb bowl made with brown rice, an array of fresh vegetables, feta cheese and a house-made Tzatziki. The restaurant tentatively hopes to open mid to late February. Track Kefi's progress on Instagram @kefi_fresh.

