Coming Soon: Fast & Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine 

The Northeast end of Bend has more restaurants coming its way. Robal Road Village, home to Cracker Barrel, MOD Pizza and soon, Chick-fil-A, is adding yet another dining option. This time, it's a fast-casual hub for fresh Mediterranean cuisine. Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean will feature fresh bowls made with organic and locally-sourced ingredients, whenever possible.

Courtesy Kefi Fresh

A preview of what's to come at Kefi Fresh.

A recent sneak peek of the menu previews a braised lamb bowl made with brown rice, an array of fresh vegetables, feta cheese and a house-made Tzatziki. The restaurant tentatively hopes to open mid to late February. Track Kefi's progress on Instagram @kefi_fresh.