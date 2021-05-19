 Coming Soon: Tyler Martian's 'Refined' | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Coming Soon: Tyler Martian's 'Refined' 

The rapper looks ahead to his second project and aims to be better than ever

By

The sophomore slump is referenced in a lot of areas—academics, sports and even music., but Bend's own Tyler Martin (aka Tyler Martian) wants to make sure his next release is way better than the first.

This past weekend, Martin dropped the first single and video for his upcoming project, titled "Refined." The track is the intro to the upcoming release; Martin isn't sure if it will end up as an album or mixtape yet, but he says the songs keep on "piling in."

Tyler Martian looks to refine his skills on his upcoming sophomore project. - COURTESY TYLER MARTIN
  • Courtesy Tyler Martin
  • Tyler Martian looks to refine his skills on his upcoming sophomore project.

"Putting that first one out kind of put me into that 'what now?'" Martin said. "The next step for me was to figure that out. Just refining it and making it better and be able to operate on an established level."

The intro track is both mellow and uplifting and a really nice showcase of Martin's clever wordplay. "I've been passed by some hares, but I been playing the tortoise," Martin raps as he addresses his methodical approach to making a name for himself. The message Martin delivers on the intro, and to me during our interview, is clear: He's aiming for what's to come and setting himself up for success. His first project, 2019's "Animated.," was all about animating himself as a professional rapper. With the upcoming "Refined.," Martin hopes to do just that—refine all his work and level up at the same time.

Having been in the Bend hip-hop scene since he was 22, Martin, now 27, says the state of hip-hop here in Central Oregon is in a much better place than it was five years ago. Martin himself has started an annual series called Project Martian. Meanwhile a good number of venues have played host to hip-hop acts both regional and national.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

I chatted a bit with Tyler Martian about "Refined.," set to drop later this year.

Source Weekly: When did you first start rapping and what drew you in?

Tyler Martin: I started rapping when I was probably a teenager. I was always musically inclined, but never with instruments, and I never really knew how to sing well. But I was writing poetry so I figured, hey, I could try out rap.

SW: Who were some of the artists that inspired you growing up and who do you look to now for that same feeling?

TM: As far as hip-hop goes, I first started listening to Atmosphere and Nas. Especially Nas' "The World is Yours." It started to pique my imagination—you know, maybe the world is mine? Nowadays, Joey Badass is a big influence of mine. He's very socially conscious and I try to put a focus on that in my music as well.

SW: As someone who was into poetry and makes music, how did the pandemic affect your writing?

TM: With everything going on at first I was very stressed out. I was confined to my living room. It's almost kind of condemning in a sense. It was kind of a speed block. As soon as I did get through it I was writing new songs every other day and new verses every day. That was kind of what got me through the anxiety initially, was having a creative output.

SW: On the "Refined. (Intro)" you dropped over the weekend, you talk a lot about ignoring people's negative opinions or thoughts on your music. How important is it to you to chase that dream?

TM: I think a lot of that roots from doing hip-hop here in Central Oregon. Technically, here we don't really have a demographic for a huge hip-hop culture. But also, I really just love the music. Part of the reason I got into music was to positively affect people as others have affected me.

SW: How important is it to you to speak on social issues in your music?

TM: The root of hip-hop came in the same sense that the root of punk music did. It was by the people, for the people. Honestly, as a white hip-hop artist I feel like it's important to be able to respect the culture and to actually be a part of it—not just take advantage of it. I think it's immensely important.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

A New Gathering Space for NWX
Ten Wildflowers to Watch for this Spring
Worthy Brewing's Organic Farm
The Bees and the Words
Reading the CC&Rs is an Essential Task in the Homebuying Process
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020
  • Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Casey Parnell's debut solo album is set to the background of nature
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 29, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Johnny & Jason

Staff Pick
Johnny & Jason - Sisters Depot

Sat., May 22, 6-8:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    John Harvey's Debut EP

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • May 12, 2021
    "Second Chances" is a breezy collection of folk-pop tunes that tackle the complexities of love and relationships More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • May 5, 2021
    April tunes bring May grooves—new music from Dalton Bell, Nicholas Tharpe & quickly, quickly More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    4 Peaks Goes Miniature

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Apr 28, 2021
    Looking to bring back the magic of live music, 4 Peaks scales back its operations in hopes the show will go on More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

  • John Harvey's Debut EP

    John Harvey's Debut EP

    "Second Chances" is a breezy collection of folk-pop tunes that tackle the complexities of love and relationships
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • May 12, 2021
  • Source Material

    Source Material

    April tunes bring May grooves—new music from Dalton Bell, Nicholas Tharpe & quickly, quickly
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • May 5, 2021
  • 4 Peaks Goes Miniature

    4 Peaks Goes Miniature

    Looking to bring back the magic of live music, 4 Peaks scales back its operations in hopes the show will go on
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Apr 28, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 19-26, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation