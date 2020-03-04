Congrats to All the Nominees in our Women of the Year Awards! 

I
t's been a huge honor participating in the Women of the Year
awards, a partnership this year between the Source and the Bend Chamber. What a ride!
After being nominated, each nominee was asked to submit a personal statement and other information about them. They then participated in a "meet and greet" with the panel of judges, hailing from all over the Central Oregon business and academic community. While each of the winners is highlighted in the print edition this week (and online here
), we wanted to take a moment to recognize the nominees.
I can say for a fact that not a single one of them didn't belong, or didn't possess the qualities deserving of the award for which they were nominated. So to them, congrats for being you!
click to enlarge
-
Nicole Vulcan
-
Winners and nominees pose for a group photo at the Women of the Year awards ceremony Feb. 28.
Here are the 2020 nominees:
Young Hero
Award
sponsored by Webfoot
Angie Acevedo
AriAnne Griffy
Ella Bakker
Keera Puett
Kiley Hein
Marli von Heideken
Megan Bolt
Shilo Grayson
Community Hero
Award
sponsored by Johnson Benefit Planning
Amy Renalds
Andrea Rosenzweig
Evelia Sandoval
Gail Snyder
Katy Ipock
Lauren Olander
Matina Ferlander Christophersen
Megan Karnopp
Megan Martin
Meera Rupp
Ranae Staley
Renee Shadley
Ruth Jones
Sarah Kelley
Stacia Biancucci
Tara Feurtado
Woody Medeiros
Advancing Women
Award
sponsored by US Bank
Catherine Cruger
Jennifer Keane
Karina Smith
Luann Abrams
Lifetime Achievement
Award
sponsored by Cascade Business News
Amy Yillik
Harriet Langmas
Lawnae Hunter
Sonya Littledeer-Evans
Woman of the Year
Award
sponsored by The Wallace Group Inc
Affton Coffelt
Amanda Gow
Bronwen Lodato
Cassie Clemans
Christina Easly
Colleen Thomas
Dr. Janell Payne
Dr. Jessica LeBlanc
Heidi Slaybaugh
Jennifer Welander
Jesse Durham
Jillian Devine
Jillian Taylor
Joanne Mina
Julie Lyche
Karen Brannon
Kristen Riggle
Lindsey Hopper
Melinda Martinez
Rachel Wente-Chaney
ShanRae Hawkins
Tess Ball
Keep on keepin' on, all you awesome people!