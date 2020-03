Congrats to All the Nominees in our Women of the Year Awards! 

I

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Winners and nominees pose for a group photo at the Women of the Year awards ceremony Feb. 28.

Young Hero Award sponsored by Webfoot



Angie Acevedo

AriAnne Griffy

Ella Bakker

Keera Puett

Kiley Hein

Marli von Heideken

Megan Bolt

Shilo Grayson



Community Hero Award sponsored by Johnson Benefit Planning



Amy Renalds

Andrea Rosenzweig

Evelia Sandoval

Gail Snyder

Katy Ipock

Lauren Olander

Matina Ferlander Christophersen

Megan Karnopp

Megan Martin

Meera Rupp

Ranae Staley

Renee Shadley

Ruth Jones

Sarah Kelley

Stacia Biancucci

Tara Feurtado

Woody Medeiros



Advancing Women Award sponsored by US Bank



Catherine Cruger

Jennifer Keane

Karina Smith

Luann Abrams



Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Cascade Business News



Amy Yillik

Harriet Langmas

Lawnae Hunter

Sonya Littledeer-Evans



Woman of the Year Award sponsored by The Wallace Group Inc



Affton Coffelt

Amanda Gow

Bronwen Lodato

Cassie Clemans

Christina Easly

Colleen Thomas

Dr. Janell Payne

Dr. Jessica LeBlanc

Heidi Slaybaugh

Jennifer Welander

Jesse Durham

Jillian Devine

Jillian Taylor

Joanne Mina

Julie Lyche

Karen Brannon

Kristen Riggle

Lindsey Hopper

Melinda Martinez

Rachel Wente-Chaney

ShanRae Hawkins

Tess Ball

t's been a huge honor participating in the Women of the Year awards, a partnership this year between the Source and the Bend Chamber. What a ride!After being nominated, each nominee was asked to submit a personal statement and other information about them. They then participated in a "meet and greet" with the panel of judges, hailing from all over the Central Oregon business and academic community. While each of the winners is highlighted in the print edition this week ( and online here ), we wanted to take a moment to recognize the nominees.I can say for a fact that not a single one of them didn't belong, or didn't possess the qualities deserving of the award for which they were nominated. So to them, congrats for being you!Here are the 2020 nominees:Keep on keepin' on, all you awesome people!