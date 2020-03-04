 Congrats to All the Nominees in our Women of the Year Awards! | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 04, 2020 News » Local News

Congrats to All the Nominees in our Women of the Year Awards! 

Five women took home awards. But over 50 women were nominated.

It's been a huge honor participating in the Women of the Year awards, a partnership this year between the Source and the Bend Chamber. What a ride!

After being nominated, each nominee was asked to submit a personal statement and other information about them. They then participated in a "meet and greet" with the panel of judges, hailing from all over the Central Oregon business and academic community. While each of the winners is highlighted in the print edition this week (and online here), we wanted to take a moment to recognize the nominees.

I can say for a fact that not a single one of them didn't belong, or didn't possess the qualities deserving of the award for which they were nominated. So to them, congrats for being you!
Winners and nominees pose for a group photo at the Women of the Year awards ceremony Feb. 28.
  Nicole Vulcan
  • Winners and nominees pose for a group photo at the Women of the Year awards ceremony Feb. 28.

Here are the 2020 nominees:

Young Hero Award

sponsored by Webfoot

Angie Acevedo
AriAnne Griffy
Ella Bakker
Keera Puett
Kiley Hein
Marli von Heideken
Megan Bolt
Shilo Grayson

Community Hero Award

sponsored by Johnson Benefit Planning

Amy Renalds
Andrea Rosenzweig
Evelia Sandoval
Gail Snyder
Katy Ipock
Lauren Olander
Matina Ferlander Christophersen
Megan Karnopp
Megan Martin
Meera Rupp
Ranae Staley
Renee Shadley
Ruth Jones
Sarah Kelley
Stacia Biancucci
Tara Feurtado
Woody Medeiros

Advancing Women Award

sponsored by US Bank

Catherine Cruger
Jennifer Keane
Karina Smith
Luann Abrams

Lifetime Achievement Award

sponsored by Cascade Business News

Amy Yillik
Harriet Langmas
Lawnae Hunter
Sonya Littledeer-Evans

Woman of the Year Award

sponsored by The Wallace Group Inc

Affton Coffelt
Amanda Gow
Bronwen Lodato
Cassie Clemans
Christina Easly
Colleen Thomas
Dr. Janell Payne
Dr. Jessica LeBlanc
Heidi Slaybaugh
Jennifer Welander
Jesse Durham
Jillian Devine
Jillian Taylor
Joanne Mina
Julie Lyche
Karen Brannon
Kristen Riggle
Lindsey Hopper
Melinda Martinez
Rachel Wente-Chaney
ShanRae Hawkins
Tess Ball


Keep on keepin' on, all you awesome people! 
