Congratulations to Hasson's Top 40 Performers of 2020 

Join us as we congratulate and honor Hasson's Top 40 Performers of 2020! Amid such a challenging and unique year for the industry, these 40 brokers continued to lead the way, proving that being a top performer is more than numbers.

Together, these individuals achieved a combined total of more than $1.2 billion of closed sales volume. But of greater importance than their production is the fact that they adhere to the highest standards of practice and represent The Hasson Company with integrity and professionalism in all they do. Simply put, these brokers exemplify the sign of experience.

Courtesy Hasson Co.

See All of Hasson's Top 40 Performers Online.

Each year we honor our top 40 brokers as "performers" as opposed to "producers." A performer is someone who is focused on their clients first; someone who understands the value of being a trusted advisor, dedicated to providing professionalism and expertise, with an unwavering commitment to excellence. A true performer will naturally reap the rewards of being a top producer. In other words, it's not just about the level of production they achieve, but how the production is achieved.

Further, from the Portland Metro to Central Oregon, these brokers are active contributors to their communities, industry and peers. They are continually looking for ways to give back and support their neighbors through volunteer efforts and other forms of community involvement.

Although we are not looking solely to statistics to measure their success, the sales production of our 2020 top performers is quite impressive. Together, they reached a total of more than $1,229,668,813.17 in closed sales volume, with an average sales volume per top performer of more than $32,000,000 (up from last year's $26 million).

Take a look at Hasson's Top 40 Performers of 2020—and join us in congratulating them on their outstanding accomplishments.

Hasson's Top 40 Performers of 2020:

1 .Drew Coleman | Lake Oswego (All Company + Office Top Performer)

2. Kathy Hall | Lake Oswego

3. Kendall Bergstrom | Lake Oswego

4. Rick Brainard | Wilsonville

5. Erin Rothrock | NE (Office Top Performer)

6. Jason Gardner | Sherwood

7. Sam DeLay | Bend (Office Top Performer)

8. Lauren Hasson | Lake Oswego

9. Declan O'Connor | Portland Uptown (Office Top Performer)

10. Alyssa Curran | Vancouver (Office Top Performer)

11. Emily Corning | Lake Oswego

12. Kevin Hall | Lake Oswego

13. Rebecca Green | Portland Uptown

14. Amelie Marian | NE

15. Mike Hall | Lake Oswego

16. Lee McKnight | NE

17. Leigh Calvert | Vancouver

18. Tracy Hasson | Lake Oswego

19. Jennifer Weinhart | Lake Oswego

20. Debi Laue | Lake Oswego

21. Corey Rudolph | Lake Oswego

22. Lisa Willett | Charbonneau (Office Top Performer)

23. Chris Bonner | NE

24. Debby Hennessy | Lake Oswego

25. John Nieland | Lake Oswego

26. Marcia Kies | Lake Oswego

27. Lynn Marshall | Portland Uptown

28. Sara Clark | Lake Oswego

29. Kat Granum | Lake Oswego

30. Sara Lewis | Lake Oswego

31. Val Thorpe | NE

32. Kevin Costello | Lake Oswego

33. Heather Coleman | Bend

34. Lesli Fox | Bend

35. Bryant Green | Bend

36. Andrea Dufresne | NE

37. Cindy Berg Wagner | Bend

38. Michelle Spanu | Lake Oswego

39. Erik Berg | Bend

40. Karl Berg | Bend

Rookie of the Year

Hasson's Rookie of the Year for 2020 was Grace Wadell! The award is chosen for the top-performing broker with less than two years of experience in the industry. Grace exemplifies the Hasson mantra of, "If you do good things for people, the rewards will naturally follow." Her philanthropic efforts are endless. While not an exhaustive list, just in the past year Wadell has delivered meals to hospital front line workers, collected 475 bags of bottles for the Oregon Food Bank (resulting in over 10,000 meals), volunteered through National Charity League and elder care facilities... as well as finding time to create a new organization for adults with intellectual disabilities in conjunction with Lake Grove Presbyterian Church. All of this while still building an extremely successful sales business, earning her the top spot of "Rookie of the Year." We could not be prouder to support Wadell as she continues to serve her clients for many years to come.

Congratulations to All of Our 2020 Top Performers!

These brokers are just a sampling of the incredible brokers who make up the Hasson family. They are the right people, in the right place, doing their best work. At Hasson, you're always in good company.