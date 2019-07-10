Conveyer Belt Sushi for Redmond 

If going to Bend to get sushi via conveyor belt is too far a trek, you can visit Sora Sushi's new location in Redmond. The spot in the former Di's Pizza off Hwy. 97 has been open for about two months, serving up the same menu of rolls, sashimi and sushi combinations found at the downtown Bend location. Online ordering is available, with plans for delivery in the works.



Pixabay

Sora Sushi Redmond

3853 SW 21st, Suite 109, Redmond

541-923-9867

sorasushiredmond.com