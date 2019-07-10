Conveyer Belt Sushi for Redmond 

If going to Bend to get sushi via conveyor belt is too far a trek, you can visit Sora Sushi's new location in Redmond. The spot in the former Di's Pizza off Hwy. 97 has been open for about two months, serving up the same menu of rolls, sashimi and sushi combinations found at the downtown Bend location. Online ordering is available, with plans for delivery in the works.
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.