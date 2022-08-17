 Cookie Chain Expands to Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Cookie Chain Expands to Bend 

Crumbl opens in Cascade Village Shopping Center

By

Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.

click to enlarge COURTESY CRUMBL FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy Crumbl Facebook

Crumbl Cookies Bend

63455 N. Hwy. 97 Ste. 62, Bend

541-316-5345

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
