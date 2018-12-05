Search
December 05, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Cooking Class Risotto 

LISA SIPE
  • Lisa Sipe

Risotto fills your belly like a warm blanket. It's the perfect winter meal. Learn to make this northern Italian rice dish from Chef and Sommelier Dave Bodi of FERM & Fare. After learning how to make a flavorful stock, the backbone of risotto, Bodi will review how to choose the perfect rice. He will share his chef tricks with you and introduce you to the gougere, a baked French cheese puff. At the end of class students will eat risotto and gougeres while Bodi pours wines and shares pairing information.

Risotto & Gougeres with FERM & Fare
Fri., Dec. 14, 6pm, $65
Foxtail Bakeshop & Kitchen 555 Arizona Ave., Ste. 60, Bend
fermandfare.com


