Cops Arrest Man at Redmond Airport 

edmond Police say a Bend man bit an officer after trying to grab a 3-year-old child near the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Roberts Field
August 9.
Cops arrested Arnulfo Maldonado, 25, after they say he tried to pull a child away from his mother and father. According to Redmond Police, the child's father threatened Maldonado, so Maldonado let go of the child. From there, cops say Maldonado started running and screaming around the airport before security officers detained him.
Cops say Maldonado tried to escape officers as they attempted to detain him, and then bit an officer on the hand. Officers used a "WRAP
" restraint device to subdue Maldonado. Cops transported Maldonado to the Redmond St. Charles emergency department for evaluation before booking him into the Deschutes County Jail.
Maldonado was still in custody as of press time, facing charges including resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer and attempting to commit a crime.
Redmond Police say cops in Bend arrested Maldonado on July 28 after Maldonado allegedly called 911 to ask for help. When officers let Maldonado use a phone to access a language line service, cops say Maldonado ran away with the phone. Cops captured him and got the phone back.