March 12, 2020 News » Local News

Coronavirus HQ 

Access all our Central Oregon-related coverage of COVID-19, all from one place

By
The information about COVID-19 in Oregon, and in Central Oregon is moving fast. Believe us when we say we're deploying all our resources to bring you the most up-to-date information that's relevant to Central Oregonians.

Part of that is helping you find our stories easily and quickly. You'll find our stories collected around our website, but we're rounding up our coverage here too.
SHANNON COREY
  • Shannon Corey

Here are the COVID-19 stories we've published, and the dates published.


This list will be updated as we continue to report.


Event Cancellations in Central Oregon: A running list. 3/12

Big Events Out: Gov. Kate Brown Announces Orders to Slow Spread of Coronavirus: Keep schools open, but cancel events larger than 250 people, Brown says. Local schools cancel games, performances, field trips

Coronavirus in Deschutes County: First case in the local area is hospitalized at a St. Charles facility  3/11

Screening vs. Testing: Yes, testing labs are awaiting more kits. But the local health system says it has what it needs to screen patients for novel coronavirus 3/11

Coronavirus Comes to Oregon: Central Oregon agencies mobilize in anticipation of the arrival of COVID-19 in the region—and in hopes of preventing its spread 3/4

Don't Go to Work When You're Sick. Oregon Law Says You Can Stay Home. 3/4

Other things we're reading:


Key Missteps at the CDC Have Set Back Its Ability to Detect the Potential Spread of Coronavirus. ProPublica, 2/28

Flattening the Coronavirus Curve, NY Times, 3/11

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus page

Oregon Health Authority emerging respiratory infections page

Central Oregon Emergency Management Network site
