Coronavirus Q&A: Practical Guidance for the Pandemic 

Next, run a couple simple home tests that aren’t scientific but do suggest mask effectiveness. For the “sunshine test,” hold each mask up to a light source. If light can pass through the mask, odds are the coronavirus can too. For the second test, popularized by Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” put on each mask and attempt to blow out a candle about a foot in front of your face. If your breath can get through to blow out the candle, the virus can probably squeeze through, too.

The good news? You don’t necessarily have to discard your ineffective masks. Instead, try wearing two at once and running the tests again. As noted later, doubling up on masks is recommended as an added defense against new variants.

Is it OK to keep wearing my mask when it gets wet from snow or sweat?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , you should c hange your mask when it gets wet. That’s partly because it will be harder to breathe through but also because it won’t filter the virus as well. Is there a clever way to help me remember my mask? I keep forgetting to carry it with me.

Masks are easy to forget! Some people hang clean masks on their door handles so they remember to grab them on the way out. Others keep a spare stash in a paper or mesh fabric bag in the car (the bags should be breathable). After doing laundry, also consider putting clean masks in the pockets of your most-used jackets.



Am I washing my mask right?

The CDC advises that people wash cloth masks at least once a day. It can go in with your regular laundry, or you can wash it with tap water and laundry detergent or soap.



HAND-WASHING



If I use hand sanitizer, do I also need to wash my hands?

Washing hands with soap and water is the best protection. Hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol are believed to destroy the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but they do not get rid of all types of germs, including certain noroviruses that can cause vomiting and diarrhea.



Also note that hand sanitizers aren’t as effective on dirty or greasy hands, and you have to use enough to thoroughly cover your hands. Then allow the sanitizer to dry (don’t wipe it off). I know I have to wash my hands for 20 seconds. Do I also have to wait for the water to get warm?

No, cold water is fine. Do I need to use antibacterial soap?

No, any type of soap is fine. Studies haven’t found any additional benefit from using soaps with antibacterial ingredients.



First, make sure your masks fit properly— not so tight that you can’t breathe but with no large gaps around the sides. If your glasses fog up, that’s one sign of gaps. Second, make sure that you’re using masks with at least two, and preferably three, layers.