Coronevents: Are You Canceling? 

W
ith the announcement today that Deschutes County
has seen its first "presumed positive" case of COVID-19, we know a lot of people are making plans—or in some cases, canceling plans.
And as you know, a lot of those people share their events on our website and in the print edition—which is pretty smart on your part, since we're the most comprehensive events calendar in Central Oregon
.
So if things are changing for you and you're canceling or postponing your event, help us help you!
Please email our calendar editor, Cayla Clark, at calendar@bendsource.com
with the subject line, "Event Cancellation" and the information you need changed or deleted.
So stay calm, cover your coughs and sneezes and help us keep the community updated!