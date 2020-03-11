 Coronevents: Are You Canceling? | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 11, 2020 News » Local News

Coronevents: Are You Canceling? 

Get in touch with us to let us know to update your event

By
With the announcement today that Deschutes County has seen its first "presumed positive" case of COVID-19, we know a lot of people are making plans—or in some cases, canceling plans.

And as you know, a lot of those people share their events on our website and  in the print edition—which is pretty smart on your part, since we're the most comprehensive events calendar in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge A glimpse at the Source calendar. Admit it, it's your weekend best friend. - SOURCE
  • Source
  • A glimpse at the Source calendar. Admit it, it's your weekend best friend.

So if things are changing  for you and you're canceling or postponing your event, help us help you!

Please email our calendar editor, Cayla Clark, at calendar@bendsource.com with the subject line, "Event Cancellation" and the information you need changed or deleted.

So stay calm, cover your coughs and sneezes and help us keep the community updated! 
