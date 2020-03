Coronevents: Are You Canceling? 

W

click to enlarge Source

A glimpse at the Source calendar. Admit it, it's your weekend best friend.

ith the announcement today that Deschutes County has seen its first "presumed positive" case of COVID-19, we know a lot of people are making plans—or in some cases, canceling plans.And as you know, a lot of those people share their events on our website and in the print edition—which is pretty smart on your part, since we're the most comprehensive events calendar in Central Oregon So if things are changing for you and you're canceling or postponing your event, help us help you!Please email our calendar editor, Cayla Clark, at calendar@bendsource.com with the subject line, "Event Cancellation" and the information you need changed or deleted.So stay calm, cover your coughs and sneezes and help us keep the community updated!