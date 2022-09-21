 Crave Mini Donuts Now at On Tap | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 21, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Crave Mini Donuts Now at On Tap 

Cart moves into east side food cart lot

By

Crave Mini Donuts, the food cart that serves an array of delightful small donuts, has moved. Crave, formerly located at the Bend Factory Stores parking lot, moved to On Tap in earlier this month. Crave Mini Donuts was originally started in McMinnville before moving to Bend in the spring. Regular donut flavors include Boston Crème, Lemon, Maple Bacon, Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake and Funfetti. It's open Thu-Mon from noon to 8pm, according to its Facebook page.

click to enlarge COURTESY CRAVE MINI DONUTS
  • Courtesy Crave Mini Donuts

Crave Mini Donuts
At On Tap
1424 NE Cushing Dr., Bend
On Instagram @crave_mini_donuts

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
