Crave Mini Donuts Now at On Tap 

Crave Mini Donuts, the food cart that serves an array of delightful small donuts, has moved. Crave, formerly located at the Bend Factory Stores parking lot, moved to On Tap in earlier this month. Crave Mini Donuts was originally started in McMinnville before moving to Bend in the spring. Regular donut flavors include Boston Crème, Lemon, Maple Bacon, Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake and Funfetti. It's open Thu-Mon from noon to 8pm, according to its Facebook page.



click to enlarge Courtesy Crave Mini Donuts

Crave Mini Donuts

At On Tap

1424 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

On Instagram @crave_mini_donuts