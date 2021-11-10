 Criteria Set for Managed Camps | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 10, 2021 News » Local News

Criteria Set for Managed Camps 

With a growing houseless population, Bend seeks to quickly establish a managed campsite

By

The Bend City Council set guidelines for a managed houseless camp at its regular meeting Nov. 3. The City is attempting to fast track the process, hoping to have an operating camp established by winter to shelter the growing houseless population.

The City is exploring eight different sites, but the most expedient option is to build on one of two City-owned properties. A proposed Ninth Street site faced extreme pushback from neighbors and teachers concerned about its proximity to an elementary and high school. Another site on Juniper Ridge is also under consideration, though it is also controversial among nearby homeowners and businesses. The request for proposals to service providers was intentionally vague enough that service providers could give site-specific plans and different managed camp models.

A safe camp site is marked by the City, along with signs from neighbors displeased about the camp's placement. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • A safe camp site is marked by the City, along with signs from neighbors displeased about the camp's placement.

"We have a variety of sites that we continue to explore, and what we're hoping to do, our plan here for the RFP is that when an operator proposes they're going to tell us what the layout might be, do they want to do a safe parking site, do they want to do a Central Oregon Vets Village model, what are they thinking and what support do they need from us and also how are they going to talk to the community around that site," Carolyn Eagan said.

Service providers are expected to refine their plans based on site characteristics and community input. Though there will be some flexibility, they have to meet some benchmarks. Camps have to include facilities and amenities including restrooms, showers, food service and trash removal, support services like crisis planning, case management services and coordination with permanent housing resources, and there must also be a comprehensive plan including a safety assessment, screening processes and criteria for expulsing tenants.

Other services may come into play if a service provider is working with a specific population. That could mean employment services for unaccompanied houseless youths, behavioral health services for campers experiencing mental health crises and substance abuse treatment for people experiencing a drug or alcohol addiction.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"You can see the list of other services that might be part of a proposal, but we weren't feeling like we needed to require from every operator, because every operator may be choosing to work with a different population or have a different layout for how they expect their site to go," Eagan said.

The City of Bend is exploring Crusher Site 2 in Juniper Ridge as a central hub for unhoused service &#10;providers, as well as a safe camping site. - COURTESY OF THE CITY OF BEND
  • Courtesy of the City of Bend
  • The City of Bend is exploring Crusher Site 2 in Juniper Ridge as a central hub for unhoused service providers, as well as a safe camping site.

The urgency to create a camp comes as the unmanaged camp on Hunnel Road grows, gaining campers after ODOT and the Bend Police Department removed campsites adjacent to Colorado Avenue and Revere Parkway in October. The City served notice of a cleanup to the Hunnel Road residents on Oct. 28 to ensure the street can be snow plowed. Ninety residents and seventy vehicles inhabit the short street, according to service providers who attended the recent City Council meeting.

"When people say why are you moving so fast, why are you trying to do so many things, this is why, because what we have on Hunnel Road right now is unacceptable to everybody," Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins said. "This is no way to live and that is why we need managed safe camping in our community."

Bend City Council singled out an acre in Juniper Ridge called Crusher Site 2 as a centralized hub for service providers to easily access campers living in Juniper Ridge, and potentially create another safe parking site there as well.

"It seems like this site is really ideal," Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell said. "It's a really large site, and so the size of it alone and how it's been flattened and cleared is conducive to having people come in and safely park and camp in that area and mitigate the concerns we've had in the past with things like fire danger."

There's no definitive timeline for when the first camp will open; it will depend on how quickly service providers can satisfy the criteria set by the City.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Money on the Mind: Financial Workshops

Money on the Mind: Financial Workshops

Wed., Nov. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 10-17, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

A Marked Increase in Need

Give Guide

A Marked Increase in Need

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation