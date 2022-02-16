Crook County DA Appointed 

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that Kari Hathorn will fill the Crook County district attorney position that was vacated by Judge Wade Whiting after he was appointed to the Circuit Court for Jefferson and Crook Counties on Jan. 19.

Hathorn is a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law and worked as a prosecutor for Kitsap County, Washington and Whatcom County, Washington, before returning to Oregon to work as a deputy district attorney in Deschutes County between 2010 and 2019. Since 2019 she worked as an associate attorney at The Steele Law Firm handling plaintiff-side personal injury and fraud cases. Hathorn currently serves as a pro tem judge for the City of Bend Municipal Court.

Kari Hawthorn Crook DA

"I admire Kari Hathorn's strong work ethic and dedication to public service," Brown said in a statement. "As a former prosecutor for many years, Kari brings a wealth of experience, and has earned the support of community partners in Crook County."