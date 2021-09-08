 Cross is Back! | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 08, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Cross is Back! 

Can Chaser, Thrilla races mean cyclocross is happening again in Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge COURTESY RIVER CITY BICYCLES
  • Courtesy River City Bicycles
It's a thing bike lovers look forward to all year: The end of summer and the return of the silly fun that is cyclocross. That eagerness is even more pronounced this year, as races return after being largely shut down for the 2020 season. Cyclocross races—defined by USA Cycling as "a cross between road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase"—have already commenced in Central Oregon, with the first Thrilla Cyclocross race taking place Sept. 2 at The Athletic Club of Bend. That series of Thursday-night events, put on by the Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, continues Sept. 16, 26 and 30, with races starting as early as 5:15 pm.

Also happening this weekend, and also put on by MBSEF, is the Can Chaser Cross, a day-long cyclocross event at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center Saturday, Sept. 11. The event is part of the Harvest Cyclocross Series, a series of six events taking place at various Oregon and Washington locations through Oct. 3. Everyone from tiny tots on Striders to Masters cyclists will be racing—and in true Central Oregon style, local barrel racing champion Denali Hart will "prep the course" by doing a barrel-racing demonstration during the noon hour. This is the first year for the Can Chaser Cross, and if it's successful, MBSEF plans to do the event again next year.

Can Chaser Cross Race
Sat., Sept. 11. Races start at 8:20am
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond

MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series
Thu., Sept. 2, 16, 23, & 30
The Athletic Club of Bend, Bend

More info on both races at mbsef.org/events/mbsef-thrilla-cyclocross-series

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
