May 26, 2020 News » Local News

Cycle Pub(lic humiliation) 

Wow. We actually kind of miss Cycle Pubs

By

After such an extended hiatus from normalcy, I'm surprised by the things I miss. Children laughing joyfully as they run around playgrounds. The humble dumpling cart parked outside of The Capitol, blaring dubstep and selling dough balls to drunken 20-somethings... hell, I've even started to miss the sweet sounds of boozed-up bachelorettes screaming as they whiz by the Source building on Cycle Pubs. While the honking and yelling may have seemed nothing short of obnoxious at the time, I would currently welcome the sight of a strange "corporate bonding" multi-wheeled octopus crawling gracelessly down Bond Street. 

Perhaps a Cycle Pub run could ease our pandemic blues. - COURTESY CYCLE PUB
  • courtesy Cycle Pub
  • Perhaps a Cycle Pub run could ease our pandemic blues.

Bend is a craft beer-centric town, and it's also a coveted tourist destination. Combine these two factors and you've (usually) got yourself an eight-person bicycle, captained by a (very patient) beer connoisseur who expertly guides it from local brewery to local brewery. The Bend Cycle Pub is not exclusive to out-of-towners, and once the tour company does reopen its doors, organizing a unique outing with friends would be a great way to support this local business.

While locals may have currently written off the Cycle Pub as an awkward tourist attraction, keep in mind that there are many local, tourist-fueled businesses that could use love and support in these trying times. Maybe a Source Cycle Pub tour is in order...

