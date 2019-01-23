Society has made some significant strides when it comes to talking about mental health. While there has been improvement, the discussion about it in art communities might still be lacking. Elijah Goodall of This Island Earth would like to see it become more open, and he and his friends have plans for helping accomplish that.

"Wounded Tropic Vol. 1" is the first of three planned albums from This Island Earth

At Spoken Moto on Jan. 31, This Island Earth will headline "Dark Night Of The Soul," a night of music and art dedicated to raising awareness for suicide and mental health. But the plans go much further than just a one-night deal.

"Myself and a couple of other friends are planning on starting an art and music festival next year based around suicide awareness," says Goodall.

The festival will continue to carry the name, "Dark Night Of The Soul," and will be a weekend festival with a lot of music and big art installations. This includes a space for altars, where people can leave notes for loved ones who have passed on or for those who are struggling in the moment.

Goodall and the circle of friends preparing the festival have all personally come in contact with suicide at some point in their lives, just as many others have. Goodall lost a close friend around four years ago and their memory still sticks with him.

"The judgement that comes with depression – a lot of people end up reaching that option because they can't be open when those overwhelming feelings come on," Goodall says of the taboos around mental health. "It's an increasingly isolating feeling."

In preparation for the band's night at Spoken Moto, This Island Earth is releasing the second single from its upcoming album, "Wounded Tropic Vol. 1," at the beginning of that week. The project is one of three planned releases that This Island Earth hopes to drop over the next three years.

"The first one is always the hardest one," says Goodall of the planned trilogy. "We're expanding on the next two."

"Wounded Tropic Vol. 1" is set to drop March 8.

Dark Night Of The Soul w/ This Island Earth + Guests

Thu., Jan 31. 7pm.

Spoken Moto

70 SW Century Dr. Bend

Bendticket.com

$10