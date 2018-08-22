Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 22, 2018 Culture » Art Watch

Darrel Driver 

By
DARREL DRIVER
  • Darrel Driver

This weekend, Bend's Old Mill District will see artists from around the country descend upon the banks of the river for the annual Art in the High Desert. This week's cover artist, Darrell Driver, will be in attendance for the third year, making the trip from his home in Salt Lake City.

Driver is a self-taught artist who began painting seven years ago. In that time he's created an estimated 600 paintings, each with an associated narrative.

His piece on this week's cover, "Let's Rub Our Wings Together," is an oil painting on linen canvas, featuring eight species of birds navigating the sky on the back of a koi fish. While Driver chose to paint a variety of species so there would be contrast in the image, the image itself speaks boldly, beyond the technical aspects of painting. Driver's painting speaks to our own existence of acceptance in our everyday life—on the bus, in cafes, etc.—where we are often surrounded by people who we don't know, but we are peaceful with. "Let's rub our wings together, like let's work together and get through it," Driver says. The finished painting is 36 inches by 36 inches and took approximately 220 hours to compose.

Driver works as an appliance repairman during the day, spending the hours after his family eats to paint well into the early morning. Driver says he's lucky to have an employer who allows him to take longer periods of time off so he can travel with his wife and their children to showcase his work. He says he attends about 15 to 40 art shows a year, loving the critique and reflection it brings him. "I like when people come by and give me a local shitty remark or tell me I'm great. It helps the ego out in one way or another," Driver says with a big laugh.

He's excited to showcase a new painting, only being displayed this weekend for the second time. "Here Comes God... Act Normal" is a 5-foot by 5-foot painting bursting with life and color.

Driver will be set-up at Booth 61, live painting a new piece that will be following this new direction of inspiration—a piece he warns, "might be mind-blowing."

DARREL DRIVER
  • Darrel Driver

Darrel Driver

Darreldriver.com

Art in the High Desert

Fri., Aug 24-Sun. Aug. 26

Fri.-Sat. 10am-6pm, Sun. 10am-4pm

Old Mill District, Bend

artinthehighdesert.com

Free

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 22-29, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation